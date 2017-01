Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit

Home » Police Blotter » Police Blotter: December 27, 2016 to January 3,... Police Blotter: December 27, 2016 to January 3, 2017 January 7, 2017

District 1 NE GRANT ST, 3900 block, December 30, 7:50 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE GRANT ST, 3900 block, December 30, 7:50 AM, Stealing NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE STROTHER RD, December 31, 2:18 AM, Speeding (21 And Over) NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE STROTHER RD, December 31, 2:18 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE STROTHER RD, December 31, 2:18 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE NEWPORT DR, 500 block, December 31, 9:37 AM, Domestic Assault 2nd NE NEWPORT DR, 500 block, December 31, 9:37 AM, Domestic Assault 2nd NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, 800 block, January 02, 12:24 PM, Driving While Intoxicated - State Charge District 2 NE STONEWOOD DR, 1600 block, December 31, 10:27 AM, Stealing NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, January 02, 10:58 AM, Assault 2nd Degree District 3 NE GRAND AVE, 1600 block, December 27, 10:04 AM, Forgery NE GRAND AVE, 1600 block, December 27, 10:04 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 27, 1:06 PM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 27, 5:04 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 27, 5:04 PM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 28, 11:56 PM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 28, 11:56 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, December 29, 9:57 AM, Court Order Of Finger Printing NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 29, 5:38 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 29, 5:38 PM, Stealing NE DOUGLAS ST, 1300 block, December 29, 7:00 PM, Stealing NE DOUGLAS ST, 1300 block, December 29, 7:00 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE MISSOURI RD, 200 block, December 30, 3:00 AM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 31, 6:00 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 31, 6:00 PM, License Plates NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 31, 6:00 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 31, 6:00 PM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 31, 6:00 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE DOUGLAS ST, 1400 block, December 31, 8:56 PM, Possession Of Child Pornography NE DOUGLAS ST, 1400 block, December 31, 8:56 PM, Possession Of Child Pornography NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 02, 6:30 PM, Stealing NE DOUGLAS ST, 1400 block, January 02, 9:23 PM, Property Damage District 4 NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 27, 6:31 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 27, 6:31 AM, Stealing SW TUCKER RDG, 400 block, December 28, 9:14 AM, Burglary 1st NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 28, 11:00 AM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 28, 11:00 AM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device SW 3RD ST, 3300 block, December 29, 4:22 AM, Burglary 2nd SW 3RD ST, 3300 block, December 29, 4:22 AM, Burglary Second Degree NW SHAMROCK AVE, 200 block, December 29, 7:27 AM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 29, 11:38 AM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, December 29, 8:20 PM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, December 29, 8:20 PM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, December 29, 8:20 PM, Property Damage NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, December 29, 8:20 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 30, 7:54 PM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 30, 7:54 PM, Trespass 1st Degree SW 3RD ST & SW KESSLER DR, December 31, 10:25 AM, Assault SW 3RD ST & SW WINTERPARK BLVD, January 01, 9:09 PM, Receiving Stolen Property SW SENSATION DR, 3300 block, January 01, 10:08 PM, Harassment NW CHIPMAN RD, 1700 block, January 02, 8:00 PM, Property Damage NW LOWENSTEIN DR, 1900 block, January 03, 12:39 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia District 5 SW WARD RD & SW WINTHROP, December 27, 2:17 PM, Possession Of Marijuana SW LONGVIEW BLVD & SW LONGVIEW RD, December 27, 10:16 PM, Warrant - Other Agency SW PERGOLA PARK DR, 3100 block, December 29, 6:47 PM, Domestic Assault SW 3RD ST, 1500 block, December 30, 2:16 PM, Assault SW 3RD ST, 1500 block, December 30, 2:16 PM, Assault SW 3RD ST, 1500 block, December 30, 2:16 PM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials SW HEATHER DR, 1000 block, December 30, 4:30 PM, Burglary Second Degree SW HEATHER DR, 1000 block, December 30, 4:30 PM, Burglary 2nd SW GRANDSTAND CIR, 3000 block, December 31, 9:25 PM, Stealing SW ARGYL CIR, 1000 block, January 01, 4:18 PM, Domestic Assault SW OLDHAM PKWY & SW M 291 HWY, January 02, 7:26 PM, Domestic Assault District 6 NE MAIN ST, 600 block, December 27, 2:23 PM, Domestic Assault NW OLIVE ST, 600 block, December 27, 5:43 PM, Trespass 1st Degree NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, December 28, 4:58 AM, Domestic Assault 2nd NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, December 28, 4:58 AM, Domestic Assault 2nd SW 3RD ST & SW WALNUT ST, December 28, 12:44 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE GRAND AVE, 300 block, December 28, 4:30 PM, Stealing NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, December 29, 6:28 AM, Stealing NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, December 29, 6:28 AM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, December 29, 6:28 AM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, December 29, 6:43 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, December 29, 6:43 AM, Stealing SE M 291 HWY, 300 block, December 29, 12:09 PM, Forgery NE M 291 HWY, 600 block, December 29, 7:36 PM, Property Damage NE M 291 HWY, 600 block, December 29, 7:36 PM, Stealing NW MAPLE ST, 1000 block, December 30, 7:31 AM, Stealing NW OBRIEN RD & NW WALNUT ST, December 30, 9:51 PM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials NW OBRIEN RD & NW WALNUT ST, December 30, 9:51 PM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance NW OBRIEN RD & NW WALNUT ST, December 30, 9:51 PM, Failure To Provide Proof Of Financial Responsibility NW OBRIEN RD & NW WALNUT ST, December 30, 9:51 PM, Obedience To Stop Lights, Stop Signs And Yield Right-Of-Way Signs NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS RD, December 31, 1:15 AM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS RD, December 31, 1:15 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance SW OXFORD PL, 100 block, December 31, 4:07 PM, Domestic Assault District 7 NE WESTWIND DR, 800 block, December 27, 8:10 PM, Domestic Assault NE RICE RD, 300 block, December 28, 7:09 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NE RICE RD, 300 block, December 28, 7:09 PM, Stealing SE BLUE PKWY, 1600 block, December 30, 12:35 PM, Counterfeiting SE BLUE PKWY, 1600 block, December 30, 12:35 PM, Stealing SE WINGATE ST, 100 block, December 30, 4:46 PM, Fraudulent Procurement Of Credit/Debit Card NE TIMBERCREEK DR, 400 block, December 31, 6:41 AM, Tampering District 8 SE 3RD TER, 3100 block, December 27, 12:54 PM, Property Damage SE 3RD TER, 3100 block, December 27, 12:54 PM, Property Damage 1st SE JONATHON AVE, 600 block, December 27, 5:29 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing) SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE 7TH TER, December 27, 8:16 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE 7TH TER, December 27, 8:16 PM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE 7TH TER, December 27, 8:16 PM, Delivery, Possession, Manufacture Of Drug Paraphernalia SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE 7TH TER, December 27, 8:16 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SE 5TH ST, 2100 block, December 28, 4:44 PM, Burglary 2nd SE 5TH ST, 2100 block, December 28, 4:44 PM, Burglary Second Degree NE KNOLLBROOK ST, 1900 block, December 29, 11:59 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal NE KNOLLBROOK ST, 1900 block, December 29, 11:59 PM, Stealing SE COYLE CT, 200 block, December 30, 3:08 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing) NE PETERS CT, 1900 block, December 31, 8:21 PM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device NE PETERS CT, 1900 block, December 31, 8:21 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise NE KNOLLBROOK ST, 1900 block, January 01, 12:33 AM, Domestic Assault District 10 SW CAMELOT DR, 4000 block, December 28, 11:09 AM, Burglary 1st Motor Vehicle Crash Reports SW ESTATES DR & SW GULF POINT TRL, December 27, 2:54 PM, non-injury SE BAYBERRY LN & SE MELODY LN, December 27, 3:03 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, December 27, 3:16 PM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, December 27, 3:21 PM, non-injury NE SCRUGGS RD & NE RICE RD, December 27, 6:33 PM, non-injury NW COMMERCE DR & NW COMMERCE DR, December 28, 12:24 PM, injury NW CHIPMAN RD & NW PRYOR RD, December 28, 7:16 PM, non-injury NW PRIMROSE CT, 3500 block, December 29, 1:15 AM, non-injury NW LAKE DR & NW IRONBARK ST, December 29, 1:30 AM, non-injury NE COLBERN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, December 29, 2:44 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, December 29, 5:52 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, December 29, 6:35 PM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD & NW PRYOR RD, December 30, 2:51 PM, non-injury SW WARD RD & SW OLDHAM PKWY, December 30, 3:05 PM, non-injury NE LAKEWOOD WAY & NE TIMBER HILLS DR, December 30, 4:52 PM, non-injury SW OLDHAM PKWY & SW 3RD ST, December 31, 10:58 AM, non-injury NE SCRUGGS RD & NE TODD GEORGE RD, December 31, 3:02 PM, non-injury SE DOUGLAS ST & SE 2ND ST, December 31, 3:42 PM, non-injury SE 3RD ST, 200 block, December 31, 8:01 PM, non-injury SE LANA ST, 400 block, January 01, 4:33 PM, non-injury SE BLUE PKWY & SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, January 02, 11:40 AM, non-injury SE M 291 HWY & SE 5TH ST, January 02, 11:56 AM, non-injury NE COLBERN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, January 02, 12:43 PM, non-injury NW PRYOR RD & NW QUARRY PARK RD, January 02, 5:09 PM, non-injury NW PRYOR RD & NW QUARRY PARK RD, January 02, 5:20 PM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & I 470 HWY, January 02, 6:01 PM, non-injury Unknown district 1-16-010452 <null>, December 27, 7:15 PM, Warrant - Other Agency 1-16-010452 <null>, December 27, 7:15 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal 1-16-010470 <null>, December 28, 12:35 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal







Leave a reply * Your name: * Your email: (email won't be published) Your website: (optional) * Comment: * CAPTCHA: Other Recent Articles from the Police Blotter Category: Police Blotter December 19 through December 26, 2016

Police Blotter December 12 through December 14, 2016

Police Blotter: December 5 through December 11, 2016

Police Blotter November 28 through December 4, 2016

Police Blotter November 21 through 27, 2016

Police Blotter November 14 through 20, 2016

Police Blotter October 24 through 31, 2016

Police Blotter October 10 through 16, 2016

Police Blotter Oct. 3 through Oct. 9, 2016

Police Blotter September 26 through October 2, 2016