Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit

Home » Police Blotter » Police Blotter: December 5 through December 11,... Police Blotter: December 5 through December 11, 2016 December 17, 2016

District 1 NE CHAPEL DR, 3500 block, December 05, 12:15 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE DICK HOWSER CIR, 4600 block, December 05, 12:37 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE BRANDYWINE RD, 1300 block, December 05, 1:11 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE STROTHER RD & NE TODD GEORGE RD, December 06, 1:38 AM, Assault Second Degree NE STROTHER RD & NE TODD GEORGE RD, December 06, 1:38 AM, Sexual Misconduct 3rd NE STROTHER RD & NE TODD GEORGE RD, December 06, 1:38 AM, Sexual Misconduct 2nd Degree NE COLE CT, 400 block, December 06, 6:00 AM, Stealing NE FAIRWAY HOMES DR & NE SAINT ANDREWS CIR, December 06, 10:02 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE I 470 & NE WOODS CHAPEL, December 08, 6:20 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NE I 470 & NE WOODS CHAPEL, December 08, 6:20 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE NORTHGATE XING, 5400 block, December 09, 7:21 PM, Property Damage NE NORTHGATE XING, 5500 block, December 09, 8:46 PM, Property Damage NE OAKS RIDGE LN, 5600 block, December 11, 3:45 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE HIDDEN RIDGE CT, 200 block, December 11, 8:30 AM, Stealing NW LAKE DR, 3500 block, December 11, 1:52 PM, Child Molestation 1st Degree District 2 NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, December 06, 12:42 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, December 06, 12:42 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, December 06, 12:42 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, December 06, 12:42 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, December 06, 8:43 PM, Assault NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, December 06, 8:43 PM, Domestic Assault NE M 291 HWY & NE DEERBROOK ST, December 06, 10:04 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE COLBERN RD, 900 block, December 09, 5:11 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Service NE RICHARDSON PL, 1100 block, December 10, 8:30 PM, Property Damage NE DEERBROOK ST, 900 block, December 11, 10:12 PM, Property Damage NE DEERBROOK ST, 900 block, December 11, 10:12 PM, Stealing District 3 NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 05, 10:47 PM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 05, 10:47 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, December 06, 2:41 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 06, 2:41 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, December 06, 2:41 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 600 block, December 07, 9:10 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE FLORENCE AVE, 1200 block, December 07, 6:29 PM, Harassment NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, December 09, 11:25 AM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 09, 2:00 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE TUDOR RD & NE BRONCO XING, December 09, 10:14 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE TUDOR RD & NE BRONCO XING, December 09, 10:14 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, December 10, 8:48 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, December 10, 7:16 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NW IVY PL, 500 block, December 11, 11:23 AM, Violation Of A Full Order Protection NE DOUGLAS ST, 1400 block, December 11, 10:00 PM, Stealing NE DOUGLAS ST, 1400 block, December 11, 10:00 PM, Stealing District 4 NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 07, 12:42 PM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 07, 12:42 PM, Trespass 1st Degree NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 07, 12:42 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 07, 12:42 PM, Trespass 1st NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 07, 6:30 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle SW 3RD ST, 3300 block, December 09, 3:12 AM, Burglary Second Degree NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 09, 1:13 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NW CHIPMAN RD, 1700 block, December 10, 4:28 PM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 1700 block, December 10, 4:28 PM, Assault District 5 SW WARD RD, 300 block, December 05, 7:30 PM, Sale/Manufacture Of Opium/Cocaine/Morphine/Heroin/Codeine SW WARD RD, 300 block, December 05, 7:30 PM, Distribution Of A Controlled Substance Near Public Housing SW 3RD ST, 1500 block, December 09, 11:01 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle SW JEFFERSON ST, 1400 block, December 09, 6:35 PM, Abuse Of Child SW 10TH CT, 2600 block, December 10, 7:15 AM, Domestic Assault SW WARD RD, 600 block, December 10, 1:20 PM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device SE M 291 HWY & SE BAILEY RD, December 10, 8:01 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SE M 291 HWY & SE BAILEY RD, December 10, 8:01 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SE M 291 HWY & SE BAILEY RD, December 10, 8:01 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal District 6 NW CHIPMAN RD, 200 block, December 05, 9:00 AM, Burglary Second Degree NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, December 05, 12:20 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, December 05, 12:20 PM, Forgery NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, December 06, 12:32 AM, Minor In Possession Of Alcohol NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, December 06, 12:32 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, December 06, 12:32 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, December 06, 12:32 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance SE 3RD ST, 300 block, December 09, 11:31 AM, Stealing NW REDWING DR, 100 block, December 10, 3:34 AM, Runaway NE M 291 HWY, 600 block, December 10, 10:22 PM, Stealing SE MAIN ST, 200 block, December 11, 12:33 AM, Trespass 1st Degree SE MAIN ST, 200 block, December 11, 1:05 AM, Trespass 1st Degree SE MAIN ST, 200 block, December 11, 1:05 AM, Assault SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, December 11, 4:33 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, December 11, 4:33 AM, Receiving Stolen Property SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, December 11, 4:33 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, December 11, 4:33 AM, Unlawful Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, December 11, 4:33 AM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal District 7 SE 10TH ST, 700 block, December 05, 12:30 PM, Runaway - Habitual SE PIERRE AVE & SE GREENRIDGE DR, December 05, 9:25 PM, Minor In Possession Of Alcohol US 50 HWY & SE M 291 HWY, December 05, 10:04 PM, License Plates US 50 HWY & SE M 291 HWY, December 05, 10:04 PM, Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude Police Officer SE 16TH ST, 100 block, December 06, 4:07 PM, Property Damage SE 10TH ST, 700 block, December 07, 5:00 PM, Runaway - Habitual SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, December 08, 9:28 AM, Domestic Assault 2nd SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, December 08, 9:28 AM, Endangering The Welfare Of A Child First Degree SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, December 08, 9:28 AM, Kidnapping SE 11TH ST, 700 block, December 08, 9:40 AM, Property Damage SE M 291 HWY, 100 block, December 09, 9:15 PM, Stealing NE M 291 HWY & NE CHIPMAN RD, December 09, 9:26 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE M 291 HWY & NE CHIPMAN RD, December 09, 9:26 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE RICE RD, 300 block, December 11, 9:19 PM, Stealing District 8 NW WILLOW CREEK LN, 2400 block, December 05, 7:50 AM, Domestic Assault SE ALEXANDRIA DR, 400 block, December 08, 11:59 PM, Child Molestation 1st Degree NE CHURCHILL ST, 100 block, December 09, 12:10 AM, Runaway SE MILLSTONE AVE, 400 block, December 10, 7:15 PM, Assault District 9 SW AMBER CIR & SW AMBER LN, December 07, 9:31 AM, Stealing - Motor Vehicle Theft SW HICKORY LN, 2400 block, December 08, 4:17 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing) SW HICKORY LN, 2400 block, December 08, 4:17 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing) SW DEER RUN CT, 2200 block, December 08, 10:14 PM, Warrant - Other Agency SW M 150 HWY & SW WARD RD, December 09, 10:39 PM, Minor In Possession Of Alcohol SW M 150 HWY & SW WARD RD, December 09, 10:39 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SW NAGONA LN, 1200 block, December 10, 8:29 AM, Domestic Assault District 10 SW M 150 HWY, 100 block, December 06, 6:18 PM, Warrant - Other Agency SW M 150 HWY, 100 block, December 06, 6:18 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal SE M 291 HWY & SW HOOK RD, December 10, 11:44 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia Motor Vehicle Crash Reports NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, December 05, 12:58 AM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE I 470 HWY, December 05, 6:54 AM, injury NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE PATTERSON DR, December 05, 7:24 AM, non-injury NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 05, 10:17 AM, non-injury NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, December 05, 2:13 PM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE CHIPMAN RD, December 05, 3:02 PM, non-injury SW PERSELS RD, 400 block, December 05, 3:15 PM, non-injury NE LANGSFORD RD & NE RICE RD, December 05, 4:05 PM, non-injury SW LILLY DR & SW CORINE CT, December 05, 4:08 PM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY, 600 block, December 05, 5:28 PM, non-injury NE MULBERRY ST & NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, December 05, 5:43 PM, non-injury SE BATTERY DR & SE MEETING ST, December 05, 6:21 PM, non-injury NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE RALPH POWELL RD, December 06, 10:10 AM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & NE MAPLE ST, December 06, 12:26 PM, non-injury SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE BLUE PKWY, December 06, 12:37 PM, non-injury SW M 291 HWY & US 50 HWY, December 06, 1:44 PM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD & PRIVATE DR, December 06, 3:02 PM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & NE SYCAMORE ST, December 06, 3:20 PM, non-injury NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE RENNAU DR, December 06, 6:20 PM, non-injury SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE BLUE PKWY, December 06, 6:45 PM, non-injury NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE RALPH POWELL RD, December 07, 9:16 AM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD, 900 block, December 07, 10:44 AM, non-injury SW M 150 HWY & SW ARBORLAKE RD, December 07, 3:06 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, December 07, 3:13 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, December 07, 3:53 PM, non-injury SW M 291 HWY & SW STUART RD, December 07, 3:56 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, December 07, 4:05 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, December 07, 4:33 PM, non-injury NE SCRUGGS RD & NE RICE RD, December 07, 5:31 PM, non-injury SE BLUE PKWY & SE VISTA RD, December 07, 5:39 PM, non-injury NW BLUE PKWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, December 07, 7:39 PM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & NE MAGGIE ST, December 08, 8:14 AM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW WINTERPARK BLVD, December 08, 9:49 AM, non-injury SE JOHNSON ST & SE 2ND ST, December 08, 12:03 PM, non-injury SW M 291 HWY & SW OLDHAM PKWY, December 08, 12:12 PM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD & NW PENNY LN, December 08, 2:45 PM, injury I 470 HWY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, December 08, 5:17 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, December 08, 9:09 PM, injury NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & I 470 HWY, December 09, 6:52 AM, non-injury SW CLIPPER LN & SW COLE YOUNGER, December 09, 9:14 AM, non-injury NW BLUE PKWY & I 470 HWY, December 09, 9:34 AM, non-injury SW PERSELS RD & M 291 HWY, December 09, 9:53 AM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE SWANN RD, December 09, 2:49 PM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & NE SYCAMORE ST, December 09, 5:57 PM, injury NW PRYOR RD & NW CHIPMAN RD, December 09, 6:25 PM, non-injury NW PRYOR RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, December 09, 6:59 PM, non-injury NE RICE RD & NE BRYCO DR, December 09, 9:18 PM, non-injury NE MAIN ST & NE MAPLE ST, December 10, 10:46 AM, non-injury NE FOREST AVE, 300 block, December 10, 12:37 PM, non-injury SW PRYOR RD & SW HOOK RD, December 10, 1:42 PM, non-injury NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 500 block, December 10, 3:49 PM, non-injury SW 2ND ST & SW BLUE PKWY, December 10, 5:43 PM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE SWANN RD, December 11, 2:04 AM, non-injury NE LAKEWOOD WAY & NE KENSINGTON DR, December 11, 11:46 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, December 11, 12:22 PM, non-injury SW SCHERER RD & SW SAMPSON RD, December 11, 6:39 PM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW WHITE RIDGE DR, December 11, 8:38 PM, non-injury







Leave a reply * Your name: * Your email: (email won't be published) Your website: (optional) * Comment: * CAPTCHA: Other Recent Articles from the Police Blotter Category: Police Blotter November 28 through December 4, 2016

Police Blotter November 21 through 27, 2016

Police Blotter November 14 through 20, 2016

Police Blotter October 24 through 31, 2016

Police Blotter October 10 through 16, 2016

Police Blotter Oct. 3 through Oct. 9, 2016

Police Blotter September 26 through October 2, 2016

Police Blotter September 19 through September 25, 2016

Police Blotter September 12 through September 18, 2016

Police Blotter Sept. 5 through Sept. 11, 2016