Police Blotter: February 19 to 25, 2018 March 3, 2018

District 1 NE LAKES EDGE DR & NE HIDDEN VALLEY LN, February 19, 3:13 AM, Failure To Provide Proof Of Financial Responsibility NE LAKES EDGE DR & NE HIDDEN VALLEY LN, February 19, 3:13 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE LAKES EDGE DR & NE HIDDEN VALLEY LN, February 19, 3:13 AM, License Plates NE LAKES EDGE DR & NE HIDDEN VALLEY LN, February 19, 3:13 AM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia NE LAKES EDGE DR & NE HIDDEN VALLEY LN, February 19, 3:13 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance NE AKIN BLVD, 3500 block, February 20, 5:28 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NW BIRKDALE CT, 4600 block, February 21, 11:02 AM, Tampering NW BIRKDALE CT, 4600 block, February 21, 11:02 AM, Stealing NE TURQUOISE DR, 6000 block, February 21, 10:46 PM, Stealing NE ANDERSON LN & NE LAKEWOOD BLVD, February 22, 3:13 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NE ANDERSON LN & NE LAKEWOOD BLVD, February 22, 3:13 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE ANDERSON LN & NE LAKEWOOD BLVD, February 22, 3:13 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE LONE HILL DR, 800 block, February 23, 10:07 AM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Service (City Charge) NE LONE HILL DR, 800 block, February 23, 10:07 AM, Stealing NE CARRIAGE ST, 400 block, February 23, 3:28 PM, Forgery NE CARRIAGE ST, 400 block, February 23, 3:28 PM, Identity Theft NW BIRKDALE CT, 4600 block, February 23, 7:40 PM, Domestic Assault NE NEWPORT DR & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, February 24, 2:01 AM, Minor In Possession Of Alcohol NE NEWPORT DR & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, February 24, 2:01 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE MOONSTONE DR, 6000 block, February 24, 9:16 AM, Assault NE MOONSTONE DR, 6000 block, February 24, 9:16 AM, Domestic Assault NE NEWPORT DR, 600 block, February 24, 4:37 PM, Forgery NE QUARTZ DR, 5700 block, February 25, 6:20 AM, Property Damage NW LEES SUMMIT RD, 5400 block, February 25, 6:45 AM, Statutory Rape 2nd NW LEES SUMMIT RD, 5400 block, February 25, 6:45 AM, Property Damage District 2 NE RICE RD, 1500 block, February 21, 2:20 AM, Burglary 2nd NE NEAWANNA DR, 1400 block, February 21, 8:12 PM, Cigarettes And Other Tobacco Products NE NEAWANNA DR, 1400 block, February 21, 8:12 PM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia NE NEAWANNA DR, 1400 block, February 21, 8:12 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance NE COLBERN RD & NE BALL DR, February 22, 6:54 PM, Domestic Assault 1st NE COLBERN RD & NE BALL DR, February 22, 6:54 PM, Careless And Imprudent Driving NE COLBERN RD & NE BALL DR, February 22, 6:54 PM, Driving While Intoxicated - State Charge NE COLBERN RD, 1200 block, February 23, 1:57 PM, Harassment I 470 HWY & NE COLBERN RD, February 24, 8:05 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, February 25, 12:07 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, February 25, 12:07 AM, Domestic Assault NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, February 25, 1:58 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, February 25, 1:58 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, February 25, 1:58 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, February 25, 1:58 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 3000 block, February 25, 7:23 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 3000 block, February 25, 7:23 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance District 3 NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, February 19, 7:04 PM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, February 20, 6:19 PM, Stealing NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, February 21, 10:10 AM, Court Order Of Finger Printing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, February 21, 12:20 PM, Forgery NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, February 22, 8:37 AM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, February 22, 8:37 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, February 22, 8:37 AM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, February 22, 12:25 PM, Stealing NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 1100 block, February 22, 5:07 PM, Stealing NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 1500 block, February 22, 11:30 PM, Violation Of A Full Order Protection NE DOUGLAS ST, 1500 block, February 23, 1:20 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE DOUGLAS ST, 1500 block, February 23, 1:20 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 1100 block, February 23, 9:43 AM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, February 23, 1:20 PM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, February 24, 9:13 AM, Stealing NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, February 24, 4:24 PM, Property Damage 1st NE MULBERRY ST & NE WHITE DR, February 24, 9:23 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE MULBERRY ST & NE WHITE DR, February 24, 9:23 PM, Warrant - Other Agency District 4 NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, February 19, 5:00 PM, Stealing E 99TH ST, 13100 block, February 20, 6:00 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NW PRYOR RD & NW CHIPMAN RD, February 21, 4:00 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked SW MCCLENDON DR & SW PEGGY CIR, February 21, 8:13 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SW LONGVIEW BLVD, 400 block, February 22, 1:16 PM, Forgery NW MURRAY RD, 500 block, February 23, 9:15 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, February 24, 8:00 PM, Stealing District 5 SW PRYOR RD & SW 3RD ST, February 19, 12:43 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SW PRYOR RD & SW 3RD ST, February 19, 12:43 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, February 25, 11:03 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia District 6 SE 4TH ST, 200 block, February 19, 5:30 AM, Property Damage SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, February 19, 11:18 AM, Identity Theft SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, February 19, 11:18 AM, Fraudulently Attempting To Obtain A Controlled Substance NE LANGSFORD RD, 800 block, February 19, 8:00 PM, Stealing NE FOREST AVE, 400 block, February 20, 7:00 PM, Child Molestation 1st NE GREEN ST, 600 block, February 21, 4:09 PM, Burglary 2nd NE DOUGLAS ST, 0 block, February 21, 6:32 PM, Trespass 1st Degree NE DOUGLAS ST, 0 block, February 21, 6:32 PM, Warrant - Other Agency SE 3RD ST, 500 block, February 22, 2:08 AM, Property Damage SE 3RD ST, 500 block, February 22, 2:08 AM, Stealing NW LINCOLNWOOD DR, 300 block, February 22, 8:24 AM, Stealing NW LIBBY LN, 600 block, February 23, 8:12 AM, Domestic Assault SE DOUGLAS ST, 800 block, February 23, 9:05 AM, Harassment SE DOUGLAS ST, 300 block, February 24, 2:03 AM, Domestic Assault District 7 NE LINDSAY AVE, 1000 block, February 19, 10:20 AM, Stealing (State Charges) SE OLDHAM PKWY & SE HAMBLEN RD, February 21, 10:38 AM, Right-Of-Way (Yielding Required) SE BLUE PKWY & SE COUNTRY LN, February 22, 1:31 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked SE 7TH TER, 1000 block, February 24, 7:00 AM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) NE LINDSAY AVE, 1000 block, February 24, 9:21 AM, Domestic Assault NE RICE RD, 300 block, February 24, 7:10 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise SE 8TH ST, 1200 block, February 24, 7:45 PM, Harassment SE MELODY LN, 700 block, February 25, 3:52 PM, Property Damage SE COLONY DR, 400 block, February 25, 7:48 PM, Runaway District 8 SE 6TH TER, 2400 block, February 19, 4:25 PM, Runaway - Habitual NE BRISTOL DR, 900 block, February 20, 12:01 AM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) NE KNOLLBROOK ST, 1900 block, February 21, 10:23 PM, Assault NE PARKVIEW LN, 2800 block, February 23, 8:00 PM, Stealing District 9 SW PETERSON RD, 2800 block, February 21, 8:52 AM, Identity Theft SW ARBORWALK BLVD, 1200 block, February 21, 8:41 PM, Stealing SW HAWK VIEW RD, 2300 block, February 24, 3:05 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise District 10 SW SEAGULL ST, 300 block, February 19, 9:13 AM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, February 19, 9:40 PM, Stealing SW WINDSONG CIR, 700 block, February 23, 1:11 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing) Motor Vehicle Crash Reports NE M 291 HWY & NE CHIPMAN RD, February 19, 12:03 PM, non-injury SE BLUE PKWY, 2100 block, February 19, 1:53 PM, non-injury SE 3RD ST, 800 block, February 19, 5:00 PM, non-injury SE 3RD ST, 800 block, February 19, 5:04 PM, non-injury SW PRYOR RD & SW LONGVIEW RD, February 19, 6:25 PM, non-injury SE JONATHON AVE & SE BLUE PKWY, February 19, 7:07 PM, non-injury SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & US 50 HWY, February 19, 8:10 PM, non-injury SE HAMBLEN RD, 1800 block, February 20, 8:53 AM, non-injury SE LEXINGTON AVE & SE 14TH ST, February 20, 11:36 AM, non-injury NE DICK HOWSER DR & NE BITTERSWEET DR, February 20, 1:10 PM, non-injury NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE SCRUGGS RD, February 20, 1:12 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, February 20, 7:44 PM, non-injury NW GREGORY BLVD & NW BLUE JACKET DR, February 20, 9:37 PM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, February 21, 7:01 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, February 21, 7:14 AM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, February 21, 7:18 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, February 21, 7:55 AM, non-injury NW BLUE PKWY & NW SOUTHERN XING, February 21, 8:07 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, February 21, 8:17 AM, non-injury NW BLUE PKWY & NW MIDWAY XING, February 21, 8:22 AM, injury NW LIBBY LN, 600 block, February 21, 8:33 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, February 21, 8:36 AM, non-injury SE OLDHAM PKWY & SE CENTURY DR, February 21, 9:39 AM, non-injury SW KESSLER DR & SW FASCINATION DR, February 21, 9:50 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, February 21, 10:05 AM, injury NE DOUGLAS ST & NE TUDOR RD, February 21, 10:28 AM, non-injury NE DICK HOWSER DR & NE CHELMSFORD CT, February 21, 10:43 AM, non-injury NW PRYOR RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, February 21, 11:17 AM, non-injury NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & I 470 HWY, February 21, 12:11 PM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE SCRUGGS RD, February 21, 9:14 PM, injury NE CHURCHILL ST, 500 block, February 22, 7:25 AM, non-injury SE RANSON RD & SE HOOK LN, February 22, 8:00 AM, non-injury NE COLBERN RD & NE BALL DR, February 22, 7:28 PM, injury SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & US 50 HWY, February 23, 6:52 AM, injury SW BLUE PKWY & SW WALNUT ST, February 23, 9:19 AM, non-injury SW PERSELS RD & SE M 291 HWY, February 23, 10:50 AM, non-injury SE M 291 HWY & SW PERSELS RD, February 23, 11:45 AM, non-injury SW OLDHAM PKWY & SW 3RD ST, February 23, 4:31 PM, non-injury SW HOOK RD & SW MARKET ST, February 23, 9:10 PM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY, 600 block, February 24, 1:18 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, February 24, 12:42 PM, non-injury NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE TODD GEORGE RD, February 24, 8:51 PM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, February 25, 7:46 AM, non-injury SW BLUE PKWY & SW 3RD ST, February 25, 7:54 AM, non-injury





