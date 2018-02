Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit

Home » Police Blotter » Police Blotter: February 5 to 11, 2018 Police Blotter: February 5 to 11, 2018 February 17, 2018 The following list contains the information of actual police reports or investigations initiated by a police officer. Additional call's for police service or assistance may have been dispatched, but determined to be unfounded, or not requiring a police report by the officer. If you have questions in regards to the police blotter you may contact the police department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Chris Depue at 969-1707 or cdepue@cityofls.net.

Visit LSPD district map http://bit.ly/2yIu6BI



District 1 NE MAYBROOK RD, 5700 block, February 05, 1:40 PM, Sexual Misconduct 2nd Degree NE STANTON ST, 3700 block, February 05, 8:32 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance NE STANTON ST, 3700 block, February 05, 8:32 PM, Violations Of A Protective Order - Adult Abuse NE STANTON ST, 3700 block, February 06, 2:55 AM, Trespass 1st Degree NE STANTON ST, 3700 block, February 06, 2:55 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NW HACKBERRY ST, 200 block, February 06, 11:00 AM, Stealing NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, 700 block, February 09, 3:20 PM, Assault NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, 700 block, February 09, 3:20 PM, Stealing NE HIDDEN RIDGE PL, 100 block, February 09, 4:08 PM, Statutory Sodomy 1st (And Attempt) NE HIDDEN RIDGE PL, 100 block, February 09, 4:08 PM, Statutory Sodomy 1st (And Attempt) NE HIDDEN RIDGE PL, 100 block, February 09, 4:08 PM, Incest NE HIDDEN RIDGE PL, 100 block, February 09, 4:08 PM, Incest NE HIDDEN RIDGE PL, 100 block, February 09, 4:08 PM, Sexual Misconduct Involving Child NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, 700 block, February 09, 8:30 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance NE RALPH POWELL RD, 3700 block, February 11, 4:47 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance NE CARRIAGE ST, 400 block, February 11, 6:03 PM, Stealing District 2 NE RIDGEVIEW DR, 1300 block, February 05, 8:01 AM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) NE IVORY LN, 1400 block, February 06, 8:00 AM, Stealing NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, February 06, 10:40 PM, Minor In Possession Of Alcohol NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, February 06, 10:40 PM, Tampering NE SPRINGWOOD DR, 1500 block, February 07, 3:25 AM, Stealing NE BANNER CT, 1200 block, February 07, 3:30 AM, Stealing NE TAWNY DR, 1600 block, February 07, 6:45 AM, Stealing NE COLBERN RD, 1100 block, February 07, 3:20 PM, Assault NE COLBERN RD, 1200 block, February 09, 10:05 AM, Cigarettes And Other Tobacco Products NE NEAWANNA DR, 1500 block, February 09, 4:30 PM, Stealing NE CEDAR ST, 1000 block, February 10, 9:18 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, February 11, 8:40 PM, Driving While Intoxicated District 3 NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, February 05, 2:15 PM, Stealing NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, February 05, 2:40 PM, Court Order Of Finger Printing NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, February 06, 4:46 PM, Court Order Of Finger Printing NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, February 07, 11:00 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE THAMES DR, 1600 block, February 08, 8:00 AM, Identity Theft NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, February 09, 3:23 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, February 09, 8:53 AM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, February 09, 2:33 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, February 11, 1:01 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, February 11, 6:51 PM, Stealing District 4 NW HIGH POINT DR, 800 block, February 05, 11:04 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, February 07, 1:57 PM, Stealing NW FRANCES ST, 2500 block, February 07, 10:13 PM, Domestic Assault NW LOWENSTEIN DR, 1900 block, February 08, 3:00 PM, Stealing SW WINTERGARDEN DR, 600 block, February 08, 5:00 PM, Property Damage NW OLDHAM PKWY, 200 block, February 08, 7:36 PM, Assault SW 3RD ST, 1800 block, February 10, 5:30 AM, Stealing SW MCCLENDON DR, 100 block, February 11, 3:37 PM, Violations Of A Protective Order - Adult Abuse District 5 SW PERSELS RD, 300 block, February 05, 3:45 AM, Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree SW PERSELS RD, 300 block, February 05, 3:45 AM, Sexual Abuse 2nd SW MILL ST, 800 block, February 05, 9:39 AM, Domestic Assault SW SUMMIT HILL DR, 1100 block, February 06, 6:00 AM, Stealing SW CROSSING DR, 1100 block, February 06, 6:10 AM, Stealing SW GLENDANA DR, 400 block, February 06, 7:22 AM, Stealing SW WARD RD, 300 block, February 06, 10:00 AM, Stealing SW WARD RD, 300 block, February 06, 9:00 PM, Property Damage SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, 1000 block, February 08, 9:00 AM, Property Damage SW SUNSET DR, 300 block, February 09, 1:34 PM, Delivery, Possession, Manufacture Of Drug Paraphernalia SW SUNSET DR, 300 block, February 09, 1:34 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SW WARD RD, 400 block, February 10, 9:00 PM, Forgery District 6 NW CHIPMAN RD, 900 block, February 05, 2:03 AM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia NW CHIPMAN RD, 900 block, February 05, 2:03 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance SW ROBIN RD, 100 block, February 05, 7:00 AM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) SW 2ND ST, 600 block, February 05, 8:00 AM, Property Damage 1st NE CHIPMAN RD & NE MAIN ST, February 05, 10:06 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SE GRAND AVE, 200 block, February 06, 7:50 AM, Domestic Assault SW 3RD ST & SW NICHOLS ST, February 06, 8:17 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SW 3RD ST & SW NICHOLS ST, February 06, 8:17 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NW CHIPMAN RD, 900 block, February 06, 1:34 PM, Stealing (State Charges) SW 3RD ST, 600 block, February 06, 8:45 PM, Property Damage 1st SW BLUE PKWY, 300 block, February 07, 2:14 AM, Burglary 2nd SE 2ND ST, 100 block, February 07, 4:38 AM, Property Damage 1st SW NOEL ST, 300 block, February 07, 4:40 PM, Domestic Assault NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE CHIPMAN RD, February 08, 2:07 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substanc-es NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE CHIPMAN RD, February 08, 2:07 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SW 3RD ST, 600 block, February 08, 9:00 AM, Property Damage SW WALNUT ST, 100 block, February 08, 6:24 PM, Property Damage SE BLUE PKWY, 400 block, February 09, 1:31 PM, Assault NE GRAND AVE & NE ORCHARD ST, February 09, 5:17 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE GRAND AVE & NE ORCHARD ST, February 09, 5:17 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Parapher-nalia NE GRAND AVE & NE ORCHARD ST, February 09, 5:17 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SE DOUGLAS ST, 400 block, February 10, 3:30 PM, Counterfeiting NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, February 10, 7:34 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Parapher-nalia NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, February 10, 7:34 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SE DOUGLAS ST, 700 block, February 11, 7:52 AM, Assault NE FLORENCE AVE & NE CHIPMAN RD, February 11, 11:05 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE FLORENCE AVE & NE CHIPMAN RD, February 11, 11:05 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked SE M 291 HWY, 300 block, February 11, 9:44 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SE M 291 HWY, 300 block, February 11, 9:44 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance District 7 SE OLDHAM PKWY, 900 block, February 05, 3:00 AM, Property Damage SE 4TH ST & SE M 291 HWY, February 05, 8:56 AM, Warrant - Other Agency SE 4TH ST & SE M 291 HWY, February 05, 8:56 AM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) SE 4TH ST & SE M 291 HWY, February 05, 8:56 AM, Resisting Or Interfering With Arrest SE 4TH ST & SE M 291 HWY, February 05, 8:56 AM, Property Damage 1st SE 4TH ST & SE M 291 HWY, February 05, 8:56 AM, Assault 1st - Law Enforcement Officer NE LINDSAY AVE, 1000 block, February 05, 5:59 PM, Domestic Assault NE SWANN RD, 900 block, February 06, 9:49 PM, Harassment SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, February 07, 2:30 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NE BARNES DR, 700 block, February 07, 4:00 PM, Runaway - Habitual SE M 291 HWY, 800 block, February 09, 3:29 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance SE M 291 HWY, 800 block, February 09, 3:29 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SE BLUE PKWY, 1000 block, February 09, 11:00 AM, Domestic Assault SE HAMBLEN RD, 1900 block, February 09, 11:25 AM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia SE HAMBLEN RD, 1900 block, February 09, 11:25 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance SE HAMBLEN RD, 1900 block, February 09, 11:25 AM, False Reports (City Ordinance) SE HAMBLEN RD, 1900 block, February 09, 11:25 AM, Warrant - Other Agency SE LONDON WAY, 700 block, February 10, 9:00 AM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) SE LEXINGTON AVE, 1300 block, February 10, 8:56 PM, Domestic Assault SE TIMBERCREEK LN, 500 block, February 10, 10:14 PM, Abuse Or Neglect Of A Child SE BLUE PKWY, 1600 block, February 11, 6:00 PM, Stealing District 8 SE BROOKSIDE DR, 3200 block, February 08, 5:33 PM, Domestic Assault SE BRISTOL DR, 400 block, February 10, 4:03 PM, Runaway District 9 SW ARBORWALK BLVD, 1200 block, February 05, 11:05 PM, Forgery SW WARD RD, 2600 block, February 08, 3:25 PM, Runaway SW WARD RD, 2600 block, February 08, 3:25 PM, Possession Of Child Pornography District 10 SW GREENWICH DR, 300 block, February 05, 2:52 PM, Property Damage SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, February 05, 3:24 PM, Stealing SW LEMANS LN, 800 block, February 06, 8:34 PM, Stealing SW PELICAN PT, 5100 block, February 08, 4:20 PM, Tampering SW PELICAN PT, 5100 block, February 08, 4:20 PM, Domestic Assault Motor Vehicle Crash Reports SW M 150 HWY & SW PRYOR RD, February 05, 12:50 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NE I 470 HWY, February 05, 7:06 AM, non-injury NE LANGSFORD RD & NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, February 05, 8:28 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & I 470 HWY, February 05, 12:15 PM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & NE COLBERN RD, February 05, 3:41 PM, non-injury SW AYRSHIRE DR & SW 9TH TER, February 06, 10:08 AM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW US 50 HWY, February 06, 3:24 PM, non-injury SW JEFFERSON ST & SW BLUE PKWY, February 06, 4:54 PM, non-injury NE LIGGETT RD & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, February 06, 6:02 PM, non-injury NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE INDEPENDENCE CIR, February 06, 6:30 PM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW US 50 HWY, February 06, 6:38 PM, non-injury NE SCRUGGS RD, 2400 block, February 06, 7:03 PM, injury SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE BLUE PKWY, February 07, 7:54 AM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & I 470 HWY, February 07, 8:22 AM, injury NE DOUGLAS ST & NE TUDOR RD, February 07, 8:36 AM, non-injury SE M 291 HWY & US 50 HWY, February 07, 7:13 PM, injury NE TUDOR RD & NE M 291 HWY, February 07, 9:50 PM, non-injury NE LANGSFORD RD & NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, February 08, 7:25 AM, non-injury SW PERSELS RD & SW JEFFERSON ST, February 08, 8:56 AM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & I 470 HWY, February 08, 10:41 AM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD & 50 HWY, February 08, 1:19 PM, non-injury NW PRYOR RD & NW CHIPMAN RD, February 08, 5:54 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NW OBRIEN RD, February 08, 7:38 PM, injury SE GREEN ST & SE 5TH ST, February 09, 8:10 AM, non-injury SE M 291 HWY & SE 4TH ST, February 09, 12:31 PM, injury NW PRYOR RD & I 470 HWY, February 09, 12:43 PM, non-injury SE M 291 HWY & SE BAYBERRY LN, February 09, 4:22 PM, non-injury SW M 150 HWY & SW RAINTREE DR, February 09, 5:07 PM, injury NE M 291 HWY & NE TUDOR RD, February 10, 2:40 AM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE COLUMBUS RD, February 10, 5:02 AM, non-injury I 470 HWY & NW BLUE PKWY, February 10, 7:33 AM, injury SE 3RD ST, 0 block, February 10, 7:47 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, February 10, 8:50 AM, non-injury SW M 291 HWY & SW HOOK RD, February 10, 9:02 AM, non-injury NW LOWENSTEIN DR & NW PRYOR RD, February 10, 11:29 AM, non-injury NW VICTORIA DR & NW MAIN ST, February 10, 12:28 PM, non-injury SE M 291 HWY & SE BLUE PKWY, February 10, 1:09 PM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, February 10, 1:34 PM, non-injury NW WARD RD & NW BLUE PKWY, February 10, 6:54 PM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE COLUMBUS ST, February 10, 8:22 PM, injury US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, February 10, 10:36 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SE M 291 HWY, February 10, 11:20 PM, non-injury SW CABIN CAMP LN & SW EAGLE CREEK DR, February 11, 1:26 AM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE TUDOR RD, February 11, 6:39 AM, injury NW US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, February 11, 7:40 AM, non-injury NE RICE RD, 300 block, February 11, 9:28 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, February 11, 9:34 AM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & NW US 50 HWY, February 11, 5:15 PM, non-injury





