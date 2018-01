Police Blotter: Jan 15 to Jan 21, 2018 January 27, 2018

The following list contains the information of actual police reports or investigations initiated by a police officer. Additional call's for police service or assistance may have been dispatched, but determined to be unfounded, or not requiring a police report by the officer. If you have questions in regards to the police blotter you may contact the police department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Chris Depue at 969-1707 or cdepue@cityofls.net.

Visit LSPD district map http://bit.ly/2yIu6BI

District 1 NW WINDING WOODS DR, 3500 block, January 15, 12:45 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NE AKIN DR, 3600 block, January 17, 6:15 AM, Stealing (State Charges) I 470 HWY & NE STROTHER RD, January 18, 12:16 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE DEVON DR, 900 block, January 18, 6:30 PM, Violation Of A Full Order Protection NE STANTON ST, 3700 block, January 19, 1:53 AM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials NE STANTON ST, 3700 block, January 19, 1:53 AM, Domestic Assault NE AKIN DR, 3600 block, January 19, 10:00 AM, Property Damage NE PLUMBROOK PL, 600 block, January 19, 3:14 PM, Domestic Assault NE PARK SPRINGS CT, 4600 block, January 20, 7:54 PM, Domestic Assault NE PARK SPRINGS CT, 4600 block, January 20, 7:54 PM, Endangering The Welfare Of Child District 2 NE RICE RD, 1200 block, January 20, 2:06 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE RICE RD, 1200 block, January 20, 2:06 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE M 291 HWY & NE COLBERN RD, January 20, 5:01 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE M 291 HWY & NE COLBERN RD, January 20, 5:01 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE COLBERN RD, 1000 block, January 20, 7:00 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NE COLBERN RD, 1000 block, January 20, 7:00 PM, Stealing NE COLBERN RD, 1000 block, January 20, 7:00 PM, Property Damage 1st NE MCBAINE DR, 2800 block, January 20, 8:59 PM, Property Damage 1st NE MCBAINE DR, 2800 block, January 20, 8:59 PM, Stealing (State Charges) District 3 NE CHIPMAN RD, 500 block, January 15, 3:30 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE CHIPMAN RD, 500 block, January 15, 3:30 AM, Rape 1st Degree NW DONOVAN RD, 700 block, January 15, 7:29 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 15, 8:51 AM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 15, 9:46 AM, Stealing NE TUDOR RD, 600 block, January 16, 4:56 PM, Interference With Custody NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 17, 1:38 AM, Stealing NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, January 17, 12:52 PM, Distribution Of Controlled Substance In Violation Of Registration Requirement NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, January 18, 4:15 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, January 18, 4:15 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, January 18, 4:15 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, January 18, 4:15 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NW BLUE PKWY, 700 block, January 20, 8:48 PM, Property Damage 1st NW BLUE PKWY, 700 block, January 20, 8:48 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NE DOUGLAS ST, 1700 block, January 21, 4:32 PM, Domestic Assault District 4 SW TOWER PARK DR, 500 block, January 15, 7:00 AM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident NW OLDHAM PKWY, 100 block, January 15, 12:00 PM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, January 15, 8:00 PM, Stealing SW BRITISH DR, 2000 block, January 16, 8:05 AM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) NW SHADY BEND LN, 2400 block, January 16, 5:32 PM, Identity Theft NW SHADY BEND LN, 2400 block, January 16, 5:32 PM, Fraudulently Attempting To Obtain A Controlled Substance NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, January 17, 6:52 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NW CHIPMAN RD, 1700 block, January 17, 8:00 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NW HOPE LN, 500 block, January 19, 4:51 AM, Delivery, Possession, Manufacture Of Drug Paraphernalia NW OBRIEN RD, 1800 block, January 19, 8:05 AM, Burglary 2nd NW JACOB DR, 600 block, January 20, 2:10 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NW WESTVALE CIR, 600 block, January 21, 8:41 PM, Domestic Assault District 5 SW 3RD ST, 1400 block, January 15, 2:15 AM, Receiving Stolen Property (City) SW WARD RD, 300 block, January 15, 3:49 PM, Stealing SW PERSELS RD, 600 block, January 17, 8:10 AM, Assault SW JEFFERSON ST, 1400 block, January 17, 3:16 PM, Runaway SW MARKET ST, 1600 block, January 20, 8:30 AM, Stealing SW PERSELS RD & SW TIGER TER, January 20, 11:41 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SW PERSELS RD & SW TIGER TER, January 20, 11:41 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia District 6 SE 3RD ST, 100 block, January 15, 12:00 PM, Property Damage SE 2ND ST, 500 block, January 15, 5:51 PM, Domestic Assault NW CHIPMAN RD, 900 block, January 15, 8:19 PM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) SW BLUE PKWY & SW WALNUT ST, January 16, 5:00 PM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident NW PARK LN, 800 block, January 16, 8:20 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance NW PARK LN, 800 block, January 16, 8:20 PM, Domestic Assault SE COTTAGE CT & SE 7TH ST, January 17, 4:00 AM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident SW MARKET ST, 200 block, January 17, 9:00 AM, Property Damage NE FLORENCE AVE, 500 block, January 17, 1:01 PM, Property Damage NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, January 17, 4:06 PM, Assault 1st Degree NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, January 17, 4:06 PM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, January 17, 4:06 PM, Unlawful For Certain Persons To Possess Concealable Firearms NE ORCHARD ST, 300 block, January 17, 7:00 PM, Stealing NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, January 17, 8:02 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NW BLUE PKWY, 400 block, January 18, 8:00 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE GRAND AVE, 400 block, January 20, 1:47 AM, Property Damage NE FLORENCE AVE, 500 block, January 21, 4:29 PM, Property Damage SW BLUE PKWY, 300 block, January 21, 6:50 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Service (City Charge) SW BLUE PKWY, 300 block, January 21, 6:50 PM, Stealing (State Charges) District 7 SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 100 block, January 16, 2:48 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 100 block, January 16, 2:48 AM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia SE WILLOW WAY, 300 block, January 17, 12:30 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance SE WILLOW WAY, 300 block, January 17, 12:30 PM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia SE 5TH TER, 1600 block, January 17, 11:24 PM, Property Damage SE 11TH ST, 900 block, January 18, 6:00 AM, Property Damage SE BROADWAY DR, 1200 block, January 19, 5:00 PM, Stealing SE WARREN DR, 1200 block, January 19, 5:23 PM, Domestic Assault SE BLUE PKWY, 1600 block, January 19, 10:56 PM, Assault SE M 291 HWY, 800 block, January 21, 2:15 AM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) District 8 NE CORSICANA ST, 400 block, January 18, 1:10 AM, Domestic Assault 4th SE FLAGSTONE DR, 300 block, January 18, 3:08 AM, Harassment SE BRISTOL DR, 300 block, January 19, 5:55 PM, Domestic Assault SE 2ND TER, 2100 block, January 20, 11:43 AM, Domestic Assault NE BLACKWELL RD, 700 block, January 20, 3:30 PM, Stealing (State Charges) SE ANNETTE ST, 400 block, January 20, 10:10 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SE ANNETTE ST, 400 block, January 20, 10:10 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SE JONATHON AVE, 600 block, January 21, 3:05 AM, Domestic Assault SE 7TH ST, 2200 block, January 21, 3:48 PM, Harassment NE BRISTOL DR, 600 block, January 21, 9:10 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance District 9 SW GOOSEBERRY LN, 2100 block, January 15, 9:15 AM, Domestic Assault SW ARTHUR RD, 3000 block, January 15, 10:30 AM, Stealing (State Charges) SW HICKORY LN, 2500 block, January 15, 4:06 PM, Harassment SW STONEBRIDGE CIR, 2400 block, January 16, 2:30 PM, Interference With Custody SW RAMBLING VINE RD, 2200 block, January 17, 12:00 PM, Stealing District 10 SW LEEWARD DR, 4100 block, January 19, 7:20 AM, Stealing (State Charges) SW WINDSONG CIR, 700 block, January 20, 5:51 PM, Burglary 2nd Motor Vehicle Crash Reports NE SCRUGGS RD & NE TUDOR RD, January 15, 4:07 AM, injury SE M 291 HWY & SW PERSELS RD, January 15, 12:12 PM, injury SW WINTERCREEK DR, 2500 block, January 15, 12:21 PM, non-injury SW TOWER PARK DR, 500 block, January 15, 5:22 PM, non-injury SW SADDLEWOOD DR & SW BRIDLEWOOD DR, January 15, 5:47 PM, non-injury NE BARNES DR & NE BALL DR, January 15, 6:37 PM, non-injury SE BRENTWOOD DR & SE BRENTWOOD CT, January 15, 9:13 PM, non-injury NE CHIPMAN RD & M 291 HWY, January 16, 1:55 PM, non-injury NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE STROTHER RD, January 16, 2:31 PM, non-injury NE RICE RD, 300 block, January 16, 3:25 PM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & I 470 HWY, January 16, 4:24 PM, non-injury SW BLUE PKWY & SW WALNUT ST, January 16, 5:16 PM, non-injury SE M 291 HWY & US 50 HWY, January 16, 5:25 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NW CHIMPAN RD, January 16, 10:05 PM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW ANSEL ADAMS DR, January 17, 8:12 AM, non-injury NE LAKEWOOD BLVD & I 470 HWY, January 17, 8:19 AM, non-injury SE COTTAGE CT & SE 7TH ST, January 17, 9:44 AM, non-injury SW WARD RD & SW OLDHAM PKWY, January 17, 4:21 PM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, January 18, 6:10 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, January 18, 7:37 AM, non-injury SW LAKEVIEW BLVD & SW TIGER PL, January 18, 7:44 AM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE DEERBROOK ST, January 18, 3:52 PM, non-injury SE 3RD ST & SE MAIN ST, January 18, 4:44 PM, non-injury I 470 HWY & NE I 470, January 18, 4:58 PM, non-injury SE OLDHAM PKWY & SE BRIDGEHAMPTON WAY, January 18, 5:50 PM, non-injury NE DEVON DR, 900 block, January 18, 6:46 PM, non-injury SE M 291 HWY & SE 7TH TER, January 19, 6:49 AM, non-injury SW M 150 HWY & SW PRYOR RD, January 19, 8:17 AM, non-injury NE TUDOR RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, January 19, 2:31 PM, non-injury SW M 150 HWY & SW STONEY CREEK DR, January 19, 3:32 PM, non-injury NE CORAL CIR & NE EMERALD DR, January 19, 4:19 PM, non-injury SE 4TH ST & SE GRAND AVE, January 19, 4:46 PM, injury NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, January 20, 3:02 AM, non-injury NW PRYOR RD & I 470 HWY, January 20, 12:24 PM, injury NE LANGSFORD RD & NE M 291 HWY, January 20, 1:07 PM, non-injury SW SCHERER RD & SW SAMPSON RD, January 21, 4:07 PM, injury SE 2ND ST & SE GRAND AVE, January 21, 7:02 PM, non-injury