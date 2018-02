Police Blotter: January 22-28, 2018 February 3, 2018

District 1 NE CORAL CIR, 5900 block, January 22, 3:30 PM, Burglary 2nd NE NEWPORT DR, 500 block, January 25, 11:45 AM, Burglary 1st NW PLANTATION LN, 5700 block, January 26, 4:58 AM, Stealing NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, 700 block, January 27, 4:00 PM, Stealing NE MEADOWVIEW DR, 600 block, January 27, 6:30 PM, Stealing NE MEADOWVIEW DR, 600 block, January 27, 6:30 PM, Property Damage NE AGATE CIR, 6000 block, January 27, 10:58 PM, Domestic Assault NE SUNSHINE DR, 5400 block, January 28, 12:52 AM, Harassment District 2 NE BIRCHWOOD DR, 1200 block, January 22, 6:50 AM, Stealing NE STONEWOOD DR, 1400 block, January 26, 4:19 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 2200 block, January 26, 6:05 PM, Property Damage NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, January 27, 2:30 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, January 27, 2:30 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, January 28, 11:21 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, January 28, 11:21 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, January 28, 11:21 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, January 28, 11:21 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, January 28, 11:21 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NE DOUGLAS ST & NE COLBERN RD, January 28, 7:49 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE DOUGLAS ST & NE COLBERN RD, January 28, 7:49 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Parapher-nalia NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, January 28, 9:09 PM, Property Damage District 3 NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, January 22, 11:56 AM, Court Order Of Finger Printing NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, January 22, 1:38 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 22, 1:42 PM, Stealing NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, January 22, 3:44 PM, Court Order Of Finger Printing NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, January 22, 3:56 PM, Terroristic Threats 3rd NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, January 22, 4:21 PM, Court Order Of Finger Printing NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, January 23, 9:32 AM, Runaway NE DOUGLAS ST, 1200 block, January 23, 10:34 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 25, 10:12 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 27, 2:50 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NW INNOVATION PKWY, 1200 block, January 27, 2:30 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, January 27, 6:30 PM, Stealing NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, January 28, 10:00 AM, Interference With Custody NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 28, 1:22 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, January 28, 2:59 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NW BLUE PKWY, 700 block, January 28, 6:33 PM, Tampering 2nd (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) District 4 SW LEWIS CT, 200 block, January 22, 6:40 PM, Burglary 2nd NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, January 23, 3:57 AM, Stealing I 470 HWY & US 50 HWY, January 23, 5:30 PM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, January 24, 7:42 PM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, January 25, 8:05 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, January 25, 8:05 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, January 25, 8:05 PM, Warrant - Other Agency I 470 HWY & NW VIEW HIGH DR, January 25, 8:10 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked I 470 HWY & NW VIEW HIGH DR, January 25, 8:10 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia I 470 HWY & NW VIEW HIGH DR, January 25, 8:10 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances I 470 HWY & NW VIEW HIGH DR, January 25, 8:10 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, January 26, 6:50 PM, Property Damage 1st NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, January 27, 8:24 PM, Stealing District 5 SW 3RD ST, 1400 block, January 22, 6:00 PM, Stealing SW ARGYL ST, 1000 block, January 23, 9:19 AM, Runaway SW WARD RD, 400 block, January 25, 4:13 PM, Stealing SW WARD RD, 300 block, January 27, 2:27 PM, Stealing SW OLDHAM PKWY, 800 block, January 27, 2:50 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise SW OLDHAM PKWY, 800 block, January 27, 2:50 PM, Stealing (State Charges) District 6 SE 2ND ST, 100 block, January 22, 9:00 AM, Property Damage SE DOUGLAS ST, 700 block, January 22, 9:00 PM, Abuse Or Neglect Of A Child SW WALNUT ST, 300 block, January 23, 8:00 AM, Property Damage SE MILLER ST, 600 block, January 23, 9:25 AM, Assault NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, January 25, 6:10 PM, Assault SW 2ND ST & SW MONROE ST, January 26, 8:55 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SW 2ND ST & SW MONROE ST, January 26, 8:55 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NW OBRIEN RD, 0 block, January 27, 9:00 AM, Tampering 2nd (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) NW CHIPMAN RD & NW COMMERCE DR, January 27, 2:17 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NW CHIPMAN RD & NW COMMERCE DR, January 27, 2:17 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NW CHIPMAN RD & NW COMMERCE DR, January 27, 2:17 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Para-phernalia NW CHIPMAN RD & NW COMMERCE DR, January 27, 2:17 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked SE DOUGLAS ST, 400 block, January 28, 4:02 PM, Counterfeiting District 7 NE BARNES DR, 700 block, January 22, 10:30 PM, Robbery First Degree SE OLDHAM PKWY, 1000 block, January 23, 12:47 PM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) NE LANGSFORD RD & NE M 291 HWY, January 23, 10:36 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Para-phernalia NE LANGSFORD RD & NE M 291 HWY, January 23, 10:36 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE RICE RD, 300 block, January 25, 11:08 AM, Stealing SE BROADWAY DR, 1200 block, January 26, 8:51 AM, Stealing SE LANGSFORD RD, 1200 block, January 26, 9:31 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE MISTY LN, 1500 block, January 26, 7:05 PM, Assault SE 8TH ST, 1200 block, January 26, 8:30 PM, Property Damage SE M 291 HWY, 700 block, January 27, 4:19 PM, Stealing NE RICE RD, 300 block, January 27, 7:00 PM, Stealing SE THOMPSON DR, 400 block, January 28, 6:00 AM, Property Damage District 8 NE CHURCHILL ST, 500 block, January 25, 5:38 PM, Knowingly Burning Or Exploding NE REMINGTON CT, 1000 block, January 25, 9:50 PM, Assault 2nd Degree NE CHURCHILL ST, 500 block, January 26, 5:05 PM, Domestic Assault SE MEETING ST, 2200 block, January 27, 12:22 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NE BELVOIR ST, 2100 block, January 28, 10:13 AM, Violations Of A Protective Order - Adult Abuse NE BLUFF ST & NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, January 28, 7:18 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances District 9 SW ARBORWALK BLVD, 1200 block, January 25, 3:24 PM, Assault District 10 SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, January 22, 9:51 PM, Stealing SW M 150 HWY, 100 block, January 23, 8:15 AM, Counterfeiting SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, January 28, 10:30 AM, Stealing Motor Vehicle Crash Reports SW M 150 HWY & SW PRYOR RD, January 22, 7:40 AM, non-injury NE LAKEWOOD WAY & NE MOSS POINT RD, January 22, 12:05 PM, non-injury SW 1ST ST & SW MURRAY RD, January 22, 1:17 PM, non-injury NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 0 block, January 22, 3:35 PM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & NE DOUGLAS ST, January 23, 10:04 AM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW LONGVIEW RD, January 23, 12:27 PM, non-injury NE LAKEWOOD WAY & NW WOODS CHAPEL RD, January 23, 12:39 PM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST, 1400 block, January 23, 2:23 PM, non-injury NW COLBERN RD & NW M 350 HWY, January 23, 4:24 PM, non-injury SW SAMPSON RD & SW SCHERER RD, January 23, 5:37 PM, non-injury SW 150 Hwy & SW RAINTREE DR, January 24, 6:43 AM, non-injury NE LAKEWOOD BLVD & I 470, January 24, 8:40 AM, non-injury SE M291 HWY & SE BAYBERRY, January 24, 8:41 AM, non-injury SW 150 HWY & SW PRYOR RD, January 24, 11:24 AM, non-injury SW 150 HWY & SW WARD RD, January 24, 12:18 PM, non-injury SW 2ND ST & SW BLUE PARKWAY, January 24, 1:06 PM, non-injury NE COLBURN RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, January 24, 3:33 PM, non-injury 500 BLOCK SE MELODY LN, January 24, 3:58 PM, non-injury SW LONGVIEW BLVD & SW PRYOR RD, January 24, 6:23 PM, injury NE TUDOR RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, January 25, 7:44 AM, non-injury NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, January 25, 7:46 AM, non-injury SE 2ND ST & SE GREEN ST, January 25, 8:05 AM, injury NW SUNRISE MEADOW LN & NW ANDERSON DR, January 25, 9:49 AM, non-injury SW PRYOR RD & SW 3RD ST, January 25, 10:44 AM, injury SE HAMBLEN RD & SE OLDHAM PKWY, January 25, 12:36 PM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, January 25, 1:08 PM, injury NE DOUGLAS ST & I 470 HWY, January 25, 2:05 PM, non-injury SW STERLING DR & SW STERLING DR, January 25, 3:34 PM, non-injury SW SCHERER RD & SW PRYOR RD, January 25, 7:13 PM, non-injury NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE TIMBERCREEK DR, January 26, 5:57 AM, non-injury SW M 291 HWY & US 50 HWY, January 26, 6:51 AM, non-injury SE 2ND ST & SE DOUGLAS ST, January 26, 11:28 AM, non-injury NE RALPH POWELL RD, 3600 block, January 26, 11:40 AM, non-injury SW BLUE PKWY & SW 2ND ST, January 26, 3:18 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NW I 470 HWY, January 26, 6:14 PM, injury SE M 291 HWY & SE STUART RD, January 27, 3:22 AM, non-injury SW M 291 HWY & US 50 HWY, January 27, 6:24 AM, non-injury SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE BLUE PKWY, January 27, 11:04 AM, non-injury NE THAMES DR & NE STATION DR, January 27, 11:50 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, January 27, 2:48 PM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & I 470 HWY, January 28, 7:49 PM, injury