Police Blotter: October 2 to October 8, 2017 The following list contains the information of actual police reports or investigations initiated by a police officer. Additional call's for police service or assistance may have been dispatched, but determined to be unfounded, or not requiring a police report by the officer. If you have questions in regards to the police blotter you may contact the police department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Chris Depue at 969-1707 or cdepue@cityofls.net.

District 1 NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & I 470 HWY, October 02, 12:42 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & I 470 HWY, October 02, 12:42 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NE GARNET LN, 500 block, October 03, 2:39 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NE LAKEWOOD WAY & NE LAKEWOOD BLVD, October 04, 7:20 AM, Pick-Up / Stop Orders NE RALPH POWELL RD, 3600 block, October 04, 6:10 PM, Endangering The Welfare Of Child NW CIMARRON ST & NW PONDEROSA ST, October 05, 8:27 AM, Endangering The Welfare Of Child NE JIB CT, 1000 block, October 05, 7:03 PM, Forgery NE AKIN BLVD, 3300 block, October 05, 8:56 PM, Domestic Assault NE LINCOLN ST, 300 block, October 08, 5:08 AM, Runaway



District 2 NE WESTWIND DR, 1500 block, October 04, 5:30 AM, Burglary 1st NE VALLEY FORGE DR, 1400 block, October 04, 6:30 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE VALLEY FORGE DR, 1400 block, October 04, 6:30 AM, Stealing NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, October 04, 7:24 AM, Violation Of A Full Order Protection



District 3 NW INNOVATION PKWY, 1100 block, October 02, 7:00 AM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) NE BROWNING LN, 1300 block, October 02, 3:55 PM, Domestic Assault NW INNOVATION PKWY, 1100 block, October 03, 12:02 PM, Sexual Misconduct 1st NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 03, 2:45 PM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 03, 2:45 PM, Assault NE M 291 HWY, 1400 block, October 04, 6:28 AM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only) NE M 291 HWY, 1400 block, October 04, 6:28 AM, Stealing NE HUNTERS RDG, 700 block, October 04, 9:39 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NW ASTOR ST, 500 block, October 04, 10:48 AM, Domestic Assault NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 04, 8:45 PM, Assault NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, October 06, 12:26 PM, Harassment NE CEDAR ST, 800 block, October 06, 1:02 PM, Harassment NE BUTTONWOOD AVE, 1200 block, October 07, 8:31 PM, Harassment NE RIDGEVIEW DR, 700 block, October 08, 12:00 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance NE RIDGEVIEW DR, 700 block, October 08, 12:00 PM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



District 4 NW THOREAU CIR, 300 block, October 02, 4:06 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Service (City Charge) NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, 1700 block, October 03, 11:00 AM, Burglary 2nd NW WHITLOCK DR, 100 block, October 03, 7:00 PM, Harassment NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 04, 12:00 PM, Stealing SW 2ND ST, 1800 block, October 04, 4:30 PM, Assault SW BRITISH DR, 2100 block, October 05, 7:30 AM, Stealing SW 4TH ST, 2000 block, October 05, 9:18 AM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 05, 11:20 AM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, October 05, 12:30 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, October 05, 12:30 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, October 05, 4:03 PM, Assault SW STERLING DR, 2000 block, October 05, 11:42 PM, Domestic Assault NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 06, 12:53 PM, Resisting Or Interfering With Arrest NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 06, 12:53 PM, Stealing (State Charges) NW QUARRY PARK RD & NW PRYOR RD, October 07, 2:43 AM, Resisting Or Interfering With Arrest NW QUARRY PARK RD & NW PRYOR RD, October 07, 2:43 AM, Tampering 2nd NW QUARRY PARK RD & NW PRYOR RD, October 07, 2:43 AM, Careless And Imprudent Driving SW PINNELL DR, 200 block, October 07, 6:30 AM, Property Damage NW SHAMROCK AVE, 1800 block, October 07, 11:00 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, October 07, 5:03 PM, Stealing



District 5 SW PERSELS RD, 0 block, October 05, 8:30 AM, Stealing (State Charges) SW PERSELS RD, 600 block, October 06, 2:25 PM, Disturbance Of Public Peace SW 5TH ST, 1900 block, October 07, 2:00 PM, Stealing SW WARD RD, 300 block, October 07, 4:39 PM, Stealing



District 6 NW BLUE PKWY, 600 block, October 02, 3:00 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 600 block, October 02, 3:00 PM, Property Damage SW OXFORD PL, 100 block, October 02, 5:10 PM, Disturbance Of Public Peace NE FOREST AVE, 400 block, October 03, 5:27 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE FOREST AVE, 300 block, October 03, 7:30 AM, Stealing NW FALK DR, 600 block, October 03, 11:28 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NW CHIPMAN RD, 700 block, October 05, 9:12 AM, Domestic Assault SW JEFFERSON ST, 600 block, October 05, 9:38 AM, Stealing (State Charges) SE BLUE PKWY, 400 block, October 05, 2:25 PM, Stealing SE BLUE PKWY, 400 block, October 05, 2:25 PM, Receiving Stolen Property (City) NW CHIPMAN RD, 900 block, October 07, 9:23 PM, Stealing



District 7 SE 12TH TER, 1000 block, October 02, 10:36 AM, Stealing SE BROADWAY DR, 1000 block, October 02, 10:37 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE BRYANT CT, 1000 block, October 02, 4:45 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing) NE BALL DR, 800 block, October 03, 11:09 AM, Sexual Abuse 1st SE M 291 HWY, 100 block, October 03, 4:15 PM, Forgery US 50 HWY & SE M 291 HWY, October 03, 8:40 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SE BLUE PKWY, 1600 block, October 06, 2:33 PM, Stealing SE BLUE PKWY, 1600 block, October 06, 2:33 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise SE 7TH CT, 1400 block, October 07, 9:28 AM, Domestic Assault NE CLUBHOUSE DR, 600 block, October 07, 4:14 PM, Domestic Assault NE M 291 HWY & NE COLUMBUS ST, October 07, 5:26 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE CLUBHOUSE DR, 600 block, October 07, 5:28 PM, Assault NE LANGSFORD RD, 900 block, October 07, 6:02 PM, Stealing NE M 291 HWY, 600 block, October 08, 5:12 PM, Receiving Stolen Property (City)



District 8 NE GREYSTONE DR, 100 block, October 04, 7:45 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 500 block, October 04, 9:10 AM, Property Damage SE ONYX DR, 400 block, October 05, 7:00 AM, Stealing (State Charges) NE MIMOSA DR, 600 block, October 06, 5:56 PM, Runaway - Habitual



District 9 SW MANOR LAKE DR, 1500 block, October 04, 11:00 PM, Fraudulent Procurement Of Credit/Debit Card SW WHISTLE DR, 1600 block, October 05, 4:34 PM, Stealing (State Charges) SW MANOR LAKE DR, 1300 block, October 07, 4:10 AM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise SW MANOR LAKE DR, 1300 block, October 07, 4:10 AM, Stealing (State Charges)



District 10 SW HARBOR DR, 3800 block, October 02, 2:33 AM, Endangering The Welfare Of Child SW M 150 HWY, 100 block, October 04, 11:30 AM, Identity Theft (Stealing) SW WINDEMERE DR, 3500 block, October 04, 1:35 PM, Harassment SW RAINTREE CIR & SW RAINTREE DR, October 05, 10:02 PM, Receiving Stolen Property (City) SW HARBOR DR, 3800 block, October 08, 9:43 PM, Domestic Assault





Motor Vehicle Crash Reports SE M 291 HWY & SE STUART RD, October 02, 7:07 AM, non-injury NE DOUGLAS ST & NE COLBERN RD, October 02, 8:10 AM, injury NE MOONSTONE DR & NE ANDERSON DR, October 02, 11:29 AM, non-injury SE HAMBLEN RD & SE OLDHAM PKWY, October 02, 5:29 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, October 02, 7:43 PM, non-injury NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, 900 block, October 03, 12:38 PM, non-injury SW WARD RD & SW 3RD ST, October 03, 2:01 PM, non-injury SW LONGVIEW BLVD & SW KESSLER DR, October 03, 2:07 PM, non-injury SW M 291 HWY & US 50 HWY, October 03, 5:46 PM, non-injury NE LANGSFORD RD & NE M 291 HWY, October 03, 7:23 PM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE TUDOR RD, October 03, 10:59 PM, injury NW PRYOR RD & I 470 HWY, October 04, 7:10 AM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD & NW BENT TREE DR, October 04, 7:12 AM, non-injury NE COLBERN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, October 04, 7:12 AM, non-injury NE LAKEWOOD WAY & NE MOSS POINT RD, October 04, 7:32 AM, injury SW 3RD ST & SW WHITE RIDGE DR, October 04, 7:50 AM, non-injury SW PRYOR RD & SW SCHERER RD, October 04, 8:03 AM, non-injury SE M 291 HWY & SE BAYBERRY LN, October 04, 8:10 AM, non-injury NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, October 04, 8:26 AM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & US 50 HWY, October 04, 8:33 AM, non-injury SE 2ND ST & SE DOUGLAS ST, October 04, 10:24 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW M 291 HWY, October 04, 2:27 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW M 291 HWY, October 04, 3:07 PM, injury I 470 HWY & NW PRYOR RD, October 04, 5:23 PM, non-injury SW M 150 HWY & SW RAINTREE DR, October 04, 9:10 PM, non-injury SE M 291 HWY, 800 block, October 05, 12:05 AM, non-injury NE TUDOR RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, October 05, 7:50 AM, non-injury NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE LAKEWOOD WAY, October 05, 8:30 AM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW PRYOR RD, October 05, 9:11 AM, non-injury SW WARD RD & SW SCHERER RD, October 05, 9:38 AM, non-injury NE BRISTOL DR & NE CRESCENT ST, October 05, 5:02 PM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD & NW JACOB DR, October 05, 8:11 PM, non-injury NW ORCHARD ST, 0 block, October 06, 6:59 AM, non-injury NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, October 06, 7:38 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, October 06, 9:26 AM, non-injury NE LANGSFORD RD, 900 block, October 06, 11:55 AM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD & NW OLIVE ST, October 06, 1:28 PM, non-injury NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE COLBERN RD, October 06, 4:06 PM, injury NE M 291 HWY & NE DEERBROOK ST, October 06, 4:12 PM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW JEFFERSON ST, October 06, 4:41 PM, non-injury SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE BLUE PKWY, October 06, 6:44 PM, injury SE MAIN ST, 200 block, October 07, 1:55 AM, non-injury NW PRYOR RD & NW QUARRY PARK RD, October 07, 2:45 AM, injury NW MURRAY RD, 500 block, October 07, 4:12 PM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, October 07, 6:37 PM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE NE LANGSFORD RD, October 07, 8:49 PM, non-injury