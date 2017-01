Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit

Police Plotter: January 9, 2017 through January 16, 2017
January 21, 2017

District 1 NE GRANT ST, 4000 block, January 11, 8:49 AM, Burglary 2nd NE GRANT ST, 4000 block, January 11, 8:49 AM, Burglary Second Degree NE LAKEWOOD WAY, 5000 block, January 13, 2:02 AM, Robbery First Degree NE AKIN DR, 3600 block, January 13, 8:49 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE AKIN DR, 3600 block, January 13, 8:49 AM, Stealing NE LAKEWOOD WAY, 5900 block, January 14, 9:48 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE LAKEWOOD WAY, 5900 block, January 14, 9:48 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances District 2 NE MCBAINE DR, 2600 block, January 09, 7:15 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE MCBAINE DR, 2600 block, January 09, 7:15 AM, Stealing NE DEERBROOK ST, 900 block, January 09, 1:00 PM, Stealing NE RICE RD, 1700 block, January 11, 1:30 AM, Burglary 2nd NE RICE RD, 1700 block, January 11, 1:30 AM, Burglary Second Degree District 3 NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, January 09, 8:09 PM, Distribution Of Controlled Substance In Violation Of Registration Requirement NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 10, 7:40 AM, Counterfeiting NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 10, 3:50 PM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 10, 3:50 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 10, 3:50 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 10, 3:50 PM, Delivery, Possession, Manufacture Of Drug Paraphernalia NE EASTRIDGE ST, 200 block, January 11, 1:00 AM, Assault NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 11, 6:10 PM, Stealing NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, January 11, 8:20 PM, Distribution Of Controlled Substance In Violation Of Registration Requirement NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, January 11, 9:41 PM, Tampering NE WINDSOR DR, 1200 block, January 12, 3:38 PM, Interference With Custody NE WINDSOR DR, 1200 block, January 12, 3:38 PM, Interference With Custody NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, January 13, 10:00 AM, Harassment NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, January 14, 3:34 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, January 14, 3:34 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, January 16, 11:31 AM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, January 16, 11:31 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 16, 5:16 PM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 16, 5:16 PM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 16, 5:16 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, January 16, 5:16 PM, False Reports District 4 SW BRIDLEWOOD DR & SW DERBY DR, January 09, 4:50 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NW ASHURST DR, 2200 block, January 13, 7:11 PM, Domestic Assault District 5 SW 6TH ST, 800 block, January 09, 4:30 PM, Burglary Second Degree SW 6TH ST, 800 block, January 09, 4:30 PM, Burglary 2nd SW FREDRICK DR, 1600 block, January 10, 8:35 PM, Delivery, Possession, Manufacture Of Drug Paraphernalia SW FREDRICK DR, 1600 block, January 10, 8:35 PM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials SW FREDRICK DR, 1600 block, January 10, 8:35 PM, Domestic Assault SW FREDRICK DR, 1600 block, January 10, 8:35 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SW WARD RD, 300 block, January 11, 10:59 AM, Stealing SW WARD RD, 300 block, January 11, 10:59 AM, Driving While Suspended SW WARD RD, 300 block, January 11, 10:59 AM, Warrant - Other Agency SW WARD RD, 300 block, January 12, 2:02 PM, Stealing SW WARD RD, 600 block, January 13, 2:38 AM, Domestic Assault SW BLAZING STAR PL, 2500 block, January 13, 11:00 AM, Burglary 2nd SW BLAZING STAR PL, 2500 block, January 13, 11:00 AM, Burglary Second Degree SW PINE RIDGE DR, 400 block, January 13, 5:40 PM, Interference With Custody SW PINE RIDGE DR, 400 block, January 13, 5:40 PM, Interference With Custody SW MILL ST, 800 block, January 16, 8:58 PM, Stealing District 6 SE DOUGLAS ST, 400 block, January 09, 8:00 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle SE DOUGLAS ST, 400 block, January 09, 8:00 AM, Stealing SE 3RD ST, 300 block, January 10, 10:02 PM, Robbery First Degree SW 3RD ST, 100 block, January 11, 10:45 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle SW 3RD ST, 100 block, January 11, 10:45 AM, Stealing SW 3RD ST, 100 block, January 11, 10:45 AM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise SW 3RD ST, 100 block, January 11, 10:45 AM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device SW BLUE PKWY, 400 block, January 11, 12:30 PM, Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree SW BLUE PKWY, 400 block, January 11, 12:30 PM, Sexual Abuse 2nd NW OLIVE ST, 600 block, January 11, 2:41 PM, Trespass 1st Degree SE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, January 12, 9:33 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, January 12, 9:33 AM, Warrant - Other Agency SE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, January 12, 9:33 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked SE MAIN ST, 200 block, January 12, 9:35 AM, Trespass 1st Degree SE MAIN ST, 200 block, January 12, 9:35 AM, Warrant - Other Agency SE BLUE PKWY, 400 block, January 12, 12:42 PM, Promoting Pornography With Minor SE BLUE PKWY, 400 block, January 12, 12:42 PM, Promoting Obscenity 2nd Degree NE DOUGLAS ST, 200 block, January 13, 9:07 PM, Domestic Assault NE 1ST ST & NE DOUGLAS ST, January 13, 11:49 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SW MISSION ST & SW 4TH ST, January 15, 10:30 AM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, January 16, 12:36 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NW WARD LN, 500 block, January 16, 3:03 PM, Robbery First Degree District 7 SE CAPE DR, 1500 block, January 09, 10:52 PM, Burglary 2nd SE CAPE DR, 1500 block, January 09, 10:52 PM, Burglary Second Degree SE LONG PL, 1500 block, January 10, 9:56 AM, Identity Theft (Stealing) SE LONG PL, 1500 block, January 10, 9:56 AM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device SE LONG PL, 1500 block, January 10, 9:56 AM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise NE BRYCO DR, 1000 block, January 10, 4:17 PM, Property Damage NE TIMBERCREEK DR, 400 block, January 11, 2:17 AM, Domestic Assault NE COLUMBUS ST, 900 block, January 11, 5:53 PM, Domestic Assault SE 10TH ST, 700 block, January 11, 9:01 PM, Runaway - Habitual NE RICE RD, 300 block, January 12, 10:53 AM, Stealing SE 11TH ST, 700 block, January 13, 9:16 AM, Property Damage NE BALL DR, 700 block, January 13, 3:03 PM, Harassment SE OLDHAM PKWY, 1000 block, January 16, 5:08 AM, Burglary Second Degree SE OLDHAM PKWY, 1000 block, January 16, 5:08 AM, Burglary 2nd SE OLDHAM PKWY, 1000 block, January 16, 5:08 AM, Property Damage SE OLDHAM PKWY, 1000 block, January 16, 5:08 AM, Stealing NE FOXWOOD DR, 1300 block, January 16, 4:00 PM, Stealing District 8 SE GREYSTONE DR, 100 block, January 13, 7:17 PM, Domestic Assault SE TOPAZ DR, 400 block, January 16, 4:05 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing) District 9 SW CHASE DR, 2200 block, January 09, 7:00 PM, Stealing SW STONEY BROOK DR, 4200 block, January 11, 7:34 AM, Burglary Second Degree SW STONEY BROOK DR, 4200 block, January 11, 7:34 AM, Burglary 2nd SW DEER RUN RD, 2300 block, January 12, 12:36 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing) SW MANOR LAKE DR, 1500 block, January 13, 1:03 AM, Stealing District 10 SW M 150 HWY, 900 block, January 11, 3:15 PM, Stealing SW MADISON ST & SW SCHERER RD, January 12, 5:15 AM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident SE M 291 HWY & SE THOMPSON DR, January 12, 9:14 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SE M 291 HWY & SE THOMPSON DR, January 12, 9:14 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SW DUCK POND DR, 4100 block, January 13, 8:28 AM, Domestic Assault

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, January 09, 5:38 PM, non-injury SE 2ND ST & SE MAIN ST, January 10, 10:10 AM, non-injury NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE RALPH POWELL RD, January 10, 2:41 PM, non-injury SW WARD RD & SW TITAN XING, January 10, 3:34 PM, non-injury NW WARD RD & NW BLUE PKWY, January 10, 5:06 PM, non-injury SW MADISON ST & SW SCHERER RD, January 11, 11:13 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & I 470, January 11, 10:42 PM, non-injury SW WYSTERIA TER & SW ARBORWAY DR, January 12, 1:49 AM, non-injury NE LANGSFORD RD & NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, January 12, 6:24 AM, non-injury NE COLBERN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, January 12, 7:40 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, January 12, 3:25 PM, injury NE TUDOR RD & NE SAM WALTON LN, January 12, 5:23 PM, non-injury SW US 50 HWY & SE 291 HWY, January 12, 5:53 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, January 12, 6:30 PM, non-injury NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, January 13, 8:57 AM, non-injury SW WARD RD & SW HOKE LN, January 13, 12:05 PM, non-injury NE TUDOR RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, January 13, 12:23 PM, injury SW REGATTA DR & SW M 150 HWY, January 13, 9:42 PM, non-injury SE COUNTRY LN, 800 block, January 14, 7:22 AM, non-injury NE CHIPMAN RD, 400 block, January 14, 10:06 PM, non-injury NW PONDEROSA ST, 3900 block, January 15, 8:28 AM, non-injury SW WARD RD & SW COUNTY LINE RD, January 15, 4:12 PM, non-injury SW PRYOR RD & SW SCHERER RD, January 15, 6:11 PM, non-injury SE 3RD ST & SE INDEPENDENCE AVE, January 16, 7:06 PM, non-injury







