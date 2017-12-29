Big Sports Report: December 23 to December 29, 2017

By Fred Ligget

FredL@lstribune.net

Area sports fans, want to know when your favorite team plays again and where the game is being played at? Check out the Big Whiskey Big Sports Report each week to find out.





Below are this week’s games for the Kansas City Chiefs, KC Mavericks and KC Comets.





Kansas City Chiefs (8-6)

Host Miami Dolphins (6-8) 12 Noon - Sun. Dec. 24th on KCTV 5





Kansas City Mavericks (13-13-1)

At Wichita Thunder 7:05 pm - Sat. Dec. 23

At Tulsa Oilers 7:05 pm - Wed. Dec. 27

At Tulsa Oilers 7:05 pm - Fri. Dec. 29





Kansas City Comets (2-5)

Host Baltimore Blast - 7:05 pm - Sat. Dec. 30





The Big Sports Report is sponsored by Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar located in Summit Fair in Lee's Summit.





Keep up to date with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mavericks & Comets by visiting the Lee's Summit Tribune Facebook page throughout the week.