Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Sports » Big Whiskey Big Sports Report Dec. 30 - Jan. 05

Big Whiskey Big Sports Report Dec. 30 - Jan. 05

Big Whiskey Big Sports Report Dec. 30 - Jan. 05

December 30, 2017

By Fred Liggett
FredL@lstribune.net

Area sports fans, want to know when your favorite team plays again & where the game is being played? 

Check out the Big Whiskey Big Sports Report each week to find out. 

Below is this week's games for the Kansas City Chiefs, KC Mavericks & KC Comets. 


Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)
At  Denver Broncos (5-10) 3:25pm - Sun. Dec. 31st on KCTV 5

Kansas City Mavericks (15-15-1)
at      Tulsa Oilers   7:05pm - Sat. Dec. 30
Host  Tulsa  Oilers  7:05pm - Sun. Dec. 31 on KSMO-TV 62
Host  Kalamazoo Wings  7:05pm -  Fri. Jan. 05

Kansas City Comets (2-6)
Host Baltimore Blast - 7:05pm - Sat. Dec. 30

The Big Sports Report is sponsored by Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar located in Summit Fair in Lee's Summit. 

Keep up to date with the Kansas City Chiefs, KC Mavericks & KC Comets by visiting the Lee's Summit Tribune Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LSTribune) page throughout the week. 
  



Bookmark and Share

Other Recent Articles from the Sports Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,931
Park University Kansas City Area December 2017 Graduates Announced
Page Views: 832
Questions Raised Over Springsted Compensation Study
Page Views: 766
Jackson County Executive responds to Legislature’s veto overrides of three unlawful ordinances
Page Views: 664
Lost Dog Reunited with Family
Page Views: 639
Kander Announces Initiative Petition Amending Chapters 290 and 67 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri is Open for Public Comment
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Spring Forward and Replace the Battery in your Smoke Alarms March 7, 2015
Spring Forward and Replace the Battery in your Smoke Alarms March 7, 2015
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune