Big Whiskey Big Sports Report Jan. 20 - 26 January 20, 2018

By Fred Liggett FredL@lstribune.net

Area sports fans, want to know when your favorite team plays again and where the game is being played at? Check out the Big Whiskey Big Sports Report each week to find out. Below are this week's games for the KC Mavericks and KC Comets.

Kansas City Mavericks (21-17-1)

Host Toledo Walleye 7:05pm - Sat. Jan. 20 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Host Toledo Walleye 4:05pm - Sun. Jan. 21 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Host Rapid City Rush 7:05pm - Fri. Jan. 26 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - on KSMO TV 62

Kansas City Comets (4-8)

At Florida Tropics 6:35pm - Sat. Jan. 20th at RP Funding Center

Looking ahead.... Host Cedar Rapids Rampage - Sun. Jan. 28 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

The Big Sports Report is sponsored by Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar located in Summit Fair in Lee's Summit. Keep up to date with the KC Mavericks & KC Comets by visiting the Lee's Summit Tribune Facebook page through out the week.





