Big Whiskey's Big Sports Report: December 16 to December 22, 2017

December 16, 2017





By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net





Area sports fans, want to know when your favorite team plays again and where the game is being played at? Check out the Big Whiskey Big Sports Report each week to find out.





Keep up to date with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mavericks and Comets by visiting the Lee's Summit Tribune Facebook page throughout the week.





Below are this week’s games for the Kansas City Chiefs, KC Mavericks and KC Comets.





KC Chiefs (7-6)

Host LA Chargers (7-6) - Sat. Dec. 16 - 7:25pm on KCTV 5





KC Mavericks (12-12)

Host Colorado - Sat. Dec. 16 - 7:05pm

Host Colorado - Sun. Dec. 17 - 4:05pm

At Allen - Tue. Dec. 19 - 7:05pm

At Allen - Wed. Dec. 20 - 7:05pm

At Wichita - Fri. Dec. 22 - 7:05pm





KC Comets (2-4)

at Cedar Rapids - Sat. Dec. 16 - 7:05pm

Host Milwaukee - Fri. Dec. 22 - 7:05pm



