Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Sports » Big Whiskey's Big Sports Report: December...

Big Whiskey's Big Sports Report: December 16 to December 22, 2017

December 16, 2017

By Fred Liggett
FredL@lstribune.net

Area sports fans, want to know when your favorite team plays again and where the game is being played at? Check out the Big Whiskey Big Sports Report each week to find out.

The Big Sports Report is sponsored by Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar located in Summit Fair in Lee's Summit. Keep up to date with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mavericks and Comets by visiting the Lee's Summit Tribune Facebook page throughout the week. 

Below are this week’s games for the Kansas City Chiefs, KC Mavericks and KC Comets.

KC Chiefs (7-6)
Host LA Chargers (7-6) - Sat. Dec. 16 - 7:25pm on KCTV 5 

KC Mavericks (12-12)
Host Colorado - Sat. Dec. 16 - 7:05pm
Host Colorado - Sun. Dec. 17 - 4:05pm
At Allen - Tue. Dec. 19 - 7:05pm
At Allen - Wed. Dec. 20 - 7:05pm
At Wichita - Fri. Dec. 22 - 7:05pm

KC Comets (2-4)
at Cedar Rapids - Sat. Dec. 16 - 7:05pm
Host Milwaukee  - Fri. Dec. 22 -  7:05pm

The Big Sports Report is sponsored by Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar located in Summit Fair in Lee's Summit. 

Keep up to date with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mavericks & Comets by visiting the Lee's Summit Tribune Facebook page throughout the week. 



