Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Sports » Big Whiskey's Big Sports Report Jan. 20 - 26

Big Whiskey's Big Sports Report Jan. 20 - 26

Big Whiskey's Big Sports Report Jan. 20 - 26

January 20, 2018

By Fred Liggett
FredL@lstribune.net

Area sports fans, want to know when your favorite team plays again and where the game is being played at? Check out the Big Whiskey's Big Sports Report each week to find out. Below are this week's games for the KC Mavericks and KC Comets.

Kansas City Mavericks (21-17-1)

Host Toledo Walleye  7:05pm - Sat. Jan. 20 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Host Toledo Walleye  4:05pm - Sun. Jan. 21 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Host Rapid City Rush 7:05pm - Fri. Jan. 26 at Silverstein Eye Centers  Arena - on KSMO TV 62

Kansas City  Comets (4-8)

At  Florida  Tropics  6:35pm -  Sat. Jan. 20th at  RP Funding Center 

Looking ahead....
Host Cedar Rapids Rampage - Sun. Jan. 28 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena 

The Big Sports Report is sponsored by Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar located in Summit Fair in Lee's Summit. Visit https://www.facebook.com/BWleessummit/

Keep up to date with the KC Mavericks & KC Comets by visiting the Lee's Summit Tribune Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LSTribune) page throughout the week. 



