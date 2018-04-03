Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Big Whiskey’s Big Sports Report Jan. 27 - Feb. 2

January 27, 2018

By Fred Liggett
FredL@lstribune.net

Area sports fans, want to know when your favorite team plays again and where the game is being played at? Check out the Big Whiskey's Big Sports Report each week to find out. Below are this week's games for the KC Mavericks and KC Comets.

Kansas City Mavericks (23-18-1) 
Host Rapid City Rush 7:05 p.m. - Sat. Jan. 27 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - on KSMO TV 62
Host Colorado Eagles  7:05 p.m. - Tue. Jan. 30 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena 
Host Cincinnati Cyclones 7:05 p.m. - Fri. Feb. 02 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - on KSMO TV 62

Kansas City Comets (4-10)
Host Cedar Rapids Rampage - 5:05 p.m. - Sun. Jan. 28 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena 

Looking ahead....
at  St. Louis Ambush - 7:05 p.m. - Sat. Feb. 03 at St. Charles Family Arena

The Big Sports Report is sponsored by Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar located in Summit Fair in Lee's Summit. Visit https://www.facebook.com/BWleessummit/

Keep up to date with the KC Mavericks & KC Comets by visiting the Lee's Summit Tribune Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LSTribune) page throughout the week.


