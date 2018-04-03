Big Whiskey’s Big Sports Report Jan. 27 - Feb. 2

Area sports fans, want to know when your favorite team plays again and where the game is being played at? Check out the Big Whiskey's Big Sports Report each week to find out. Below are this week's games for the KC Mavericks and KC Comets.
Kansas City Mavericks (23-18-1)
Host Rapid City Rush 7:05 p.m. - Sat. Jan. 27 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - on KSMO TV 62
Host Colorado Eagles 7:05 p.m. - Tue. Jan. 30 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Host Cincinnati Cyclones 7:05 p.m. - Fri. Feb. 02 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - on KSMO TV 62
Kansas City Comets (4-10)
Host Cedar Rapids Rampage - 5:05 p.m. - Sun. Jan. 28 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Looking ahead....
at St. Louis Ambush - 7:05 p.m. - Sat. Feb. 03 at St. Charles Family Arena