Fred's Football Forecast August 19, 2017 Blue Springs at Lee's Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

The Blue Springs Wildcats not only kick off a new season but also a tour of Lee's Summit on this Friday night. The Wildcats visit the Tigers first, then Lee’s Summit West next week and Lee’s Summit North on September 29. The visitors have a well respected coach and has a son starting as a Senior QB. The Tigers have several new pieces in places to start the year. I'm going with the experienced Wildcats on this Football Friday night.

Christ Prep Academy at Summit Christian Academy

The SCA Eagles are heading into 2017 with a new head coach, something their football program has never done before. The Eagles also have turnover in their roster from a year ago. The returning talent is enough for the Eagles to gain a W on this night as they enter a new season with a new coach.

Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

The Broncos are gaining numbers in their football program, and the talent keeps getting better under now 3rd year head coach Jamar Mozee. A road trip north of the river to Park Hill is a tough assignment for this growing squad. Park Hill at home and coached by a Lee's Summit grad will win this one.

Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South (Llywellens’ pub pick of the week)

An excellent match-up to start a new season. A true toss up game as the Titans begin year 2 under Vinny Careswell. The outcome of this sold out show could result from a late game turnover giving a slight edge to the Jaguars and their home field in this one.

University Academy at St. Michael

Relatively new football programs in the KC area meet in week 1. University Academy has the advantage of having played a few years whereas at the new St. Michael, everything is brand new under head coach Kevin Page. The experience will show in this one that University Academy will win.

Ray Pec at Belton (Wild card game of the week)

Every year this Cass County rivalry is played and no one really knows what will happen after kickoff. In recent years the favored team has been upset by their rival. Ray Pec is the favored team this year and will be on the road facing the Pirates. Despite the trend, I see the Panthers being a tough out this season and will claim victory on this Friday night.



This Football Forecast is sponsored by Llyewellens Pub located at 301 SE Douglas St. in historic Downtown Lee's Summit.







