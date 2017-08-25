Fred's Football Forecast August 25, 2017 August 25, 2017

Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

A playoff game preview here as both teams started 2017 with impressive road wins a week ago. Blue Springs scored 43 points in a win at Lee's Summit. LS West scored 49 points in a win at Blue Springs South. Blue Springs enjoyed their first visit to the city of Lee's Summit, but not this one as I see the Titans winning a close and entertaining home game.

Lee's Summit at Park Hill

LS North didn't fare very well a week ago in traveling to Park Hill. Now it's the Lee's Summit Tigers turn. The Tigers will give Park Hill more trouble than the Broncos did, but the Trojans are a top ten ranked team and will show why in a win over the Tigers.

Ray-Pec at Lee’s Summit North (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

The Ray-Pec Panthers are feeling good after winning Cass County bragging rights in a win over Belton a week ago. The Broncos come home for their home opener and look to forget a disappointing road trip last week to Park Hill. In what will be an offensive show, the Panthers will show a little more to earn the victory on this Friday night.

St. Michael at Hogan Prep (Llywelyn’s Pub Pick Of The Week)

After starting the season and football program history at home last week, St. Michael now ventures out on the road to tackle the task of the Hogan Prep Rams. The Rams are led by a veteran coach and want to perform well in home opener. Expect the experienced Rams to come away with a victory in this one.

Summit Christian Academy at University Academy

SCA lost their home opener by a single touchdown. The Eagles will have another tight game on this night as they play the Gryphons of University Academy. At the end of this one Coach Berck and the Eagles will still be looking for win #1 in 2017 as UA wins this one.

Blue Springs South at Rockhurst (Wild Card Game Of The Week)

An exciting matchup on paper, but on the field both teams enter the contest at 0-1. The Jaguars were humbled at home by LS West while Rockhurst dropped a road game at Columbia Rock Bridge. The Jags will rebound in this one and claim a road victory that will propel them to a lengthy winning streak.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Llywelyn’s Pub at 301 SE Douglas St. in Downtown Lee's Summit





