Fred's Football Forecast: October 13, 2017 October 13, 2017

By Fred Liggett FredL@lstribune.net

Blue Springs at Ray-Pec (Wild Card Game of the Week)

The Blue Springs Wildcats have everything going their way right now. The defense has only given up 9 points over the last two weeks, and they will make sure the Panthers won't do much better. I see another Wildcat Victory after this one.

Lee's Summit at LS West (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

Both of these teams picked up encouraging wins a week ago. The LS West Titans look to be in playoff mode already having cruised to a 7-1 mark so far. Expect the good times to continue for the home team out at Titan Stadium.

Lee's Summit North at Liberty

This one is going to give anyone a good reason to get out of the house on Friday night. LS North is at an impressive 5-3 heading into this one. When it's done, the Blue Jays will be the ones with an impressive win.

Warrensburg at St. Michael (Llywelyn’s Pub Pick of the Week)

Despite the records, these two teams are more even than one might think. The Tigers come to LS North with a 4-4 record. St. Michael is at 0-8 in their first year. Expect a closer game than many think, but it will still end with a Tigers win.

Lighthouse Academy at Summit Christian Academy

The SCA Eagles have won 3 games in a row and wish to enter the playoffs on a high note. I see the Eagles’ strong play to continue as they take out the visitor’s Lighthouse Academy in this one.

Mid-America Nazerene at Baker (HAAC TV Game of the Week)

The Baker Wildcats seem to be a staple on TV this season, and there is good reason for that. They are currently the #2 ranked team in the NAIA. Mid-Am will make the short trip from Olathe for this one and play well, but it's the Wildcats who will claim victory in a game seen on regional television.

Mo. Southern at Central Missouri (MIAA Game of the Week)

The Mules return home after playing well on the road the past couple of weeks. Two weeks ago, it was a tough, last second loss at Arrowhead to #1 NW Bearcats. Then, last week they made a 45-point effort to win at Neb.-Kearney. Missouri Southern had issues stopping Washburn a week ago, and the same story will be told here with a Mules win.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

After playing a Monday and Sunday night game, the Chiefs finally return to a normal kick off time for this AFC match up. A good one too, with the Steelers coming to town trying to end the Chiefs undefeated season. The Chiefs will recall the same team ending their 2016 season in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Due to the revenge factor, and how well their playing as a unit, the Chiefs will improve to 6-0 with a big win here.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Llywelyn’s Pub 301 SE Douglas Downtown Lee's Summit.







