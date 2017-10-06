Fred's Football Forecast: October 6, 2017 October 6, 2017

Fred Ligget FredL@lstribune.net

Ray Pec at Lee's Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

Ray Pec has lost to both LS North and LS West. Can Lee's Summit make it a trifecta in 2017? Both teams enter this game at 2-5 and could use a win desperately. Only one team will get well with a victory on this night. By a slim margin, the home team, Lee's Summit Tigers will be the ones feeling well.

Blue Springs at Blue Springs South (Wild Card Game)

Expect the usual here as both teams are good and are happy to renew this citywide rivalry. The Jaguars are hot right now, winning 3 games in a row. Blue Springs will be up for the challenge and score a road win here.

Columbia’s Hickman at Lee's Summit West

LS West is coming home for a homecoming night, and they want a win too. The Titans finally see their own stadium and face a Kewpies team, who has faced a daunting schedule in 2017. At 6-1, the Titans are feeling good and will feel even better after scoring another home win.

Park Hill South at LS North (Llywelyn’s Pub Pick of the Week)

LS North enjoyed a big win over rival Lee's Summit but then suffered through a sad week with a loss to Blue Springs in a game that was delayed a day, due to an incident at the school. The good times return this week for the Broncos as they claim a home win against the visiting Panthers.

Summit Christian Academy at Butler

Two in a row for the SCA Eagles, can they make it three in a row and even their mark at 4-4? I say they can as they travel south to Butler to face a team struggling at 1-6.

Graceland at Evangel (HAAC TV Game of the Week)

Evangel is at home in this contest between two teams who have struggled with consistency this season. This game is being played at Ozark HS so hopefully a good-sized crowd will find it. No matter who shows up, the TV camera's will show the home town Crusaders getting the win.

Pitt State at Fort Hays State (MIAA Game of the Week)

Fort Hays State has enjoyed a banner season so far, with upset wins over Central Missouri and others, to be tied for 1st place in the MIAA with a 5-0 record. The Tigers are tied at the top with top-ranked Northwest Mo. State. The Tigers "Good Times" in 2017 will continue for another week with a win against the Gorillas.

KC Chiefs at Houston (Celebrity Forecaster, The Sin Bin)

The Chiefs continue to stake their claim as the best in the NFL, now at 4-0. Coach Andy Reid will have his team ready for another prime time matchup, this time against Houston. This will be a back & forth game, but a big special team play from Tyreek Hill will be the difference. Chiefs go to 5-0 with a 27-21 win.



