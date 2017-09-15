Fred's Football Forecast: September 15, 2017 September 15, 2017





By Fred Liggett FredL@lstribune.net

Lee's Summit West at Lawrence (Llywelyn’s Pub Pick of the Week)

The annual KA/MO weekend has arrived, and with it, the Titans have a trip to see a talented bunch of Lions in Lawrence. The Chesty Lions as they are known have scored 111 points in just 2 games this season. Thanks to the speed of Mario Goodrich & NBC41 player of the week, Phillip Brooks, the Titans will win this one. Olathe South at Lee's Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop) A hungry group of Falcons will fly into Tigers stadium on Homecoming night in this KA/MO game. The Tigers are coming off a big win over undefeated Rock Bridge. With the confidence from that win, plus playing on such a big night in front of their fans, I see the Tigers scoring a second straight win. Olathe Northwest at Lee's Summit North The Broncos return home for a homecoming tilt with a group of Ravens in from Olathe. Northwest has veteran coach Chip Sherman on the sidelines, but an 0-2 start tells me they need more help between the lines. I see the Broncos returning to the victory column on this night. Summit Christian Academy at Skyline SCA makes a road trip to a place called Urbana, Mo. for this one. The Eagles just gave their new coach his first victory at the school last week. Skyline enters the game after dropping their conference opener. Tough game to call here but I will go with the home team to top a hungry group of Eagles. St. Michael at Northeast A tough read here as both teams enter the game at 0-4. It’s a great time for St. Michael to score the first football win in school history. At the end of this one, thanks to a better offense, I see St. Michael doing just that. Peru State at Mo. Valley (HAAC Game of the Week) Expect this one to be worthy of its TV coverage. Peru State has done well so far this season but, Mo. Valley is just outside the NAIA Top 25. The Vikings are at home and have more to lose so I see a HOME team win here. Mo. Western at Central Missouri (MIAA Game of the Week)

Both teams in this one have potent offenses, but already in the first 2 weeks of the season they have each been grounded once. The Mules are back home and smarting from a loss a week ago way out west in Ft. Hays, KS. Thanks to some home cooking, I see the Mules getting the better of this one.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Llywelyn's Pub located at 301 SE Douglas St. in Downtown Lee's Summit.





