Fred's Football Forecast September 1, 2017 September 1, 2017

Blue Springs South at Lee's Summit North (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

Who knew this week 3 match-up would feature a winless Blue Springs South team visiting the Broncos after a stunning upset of Ray Pec last week. The Jaguars have lost to LS West and Rockhurst so far and will now try for victory #1 against a confident Broncos team playing at home. In a high scoring affair BS South will finally pick up their first win of the season.

Fayetteville, Ark. at Blue Springs (Wild Card game of the week)

After beating Two Lee's Summit teams to start the season, Blue Springs plays host to a powerhouse from out of state. Blue Springs is a veteran unit and has played well while staying healthy. The Wildcats will have enough to overcome the challenge from a team based in Northwest Arkansas.

Lee's Summit at Fort Osage (Llywelyn's Pub Pick of the week)

The Tigers face another road challenge in week 3 as they visit the Fort Osage Indians. The Tigers’ youthful defense will be tested in this one. Expect a close and entertaining battle under the lights, but when they go out it will be Fort Osage with another win in 2017.

Lee's Summit West at Ray-Pec

Two teams meet in this one after tough losses last Friday. LS West played top-ranked Blue Springs tough, but couldn't get over the hump in a 19-6 loss. Meanwhile, Ray Pec was stunned by a wild bunch of Broncos at LS North. LS West has some championship aspirations, and their players will show why with a road win on this Friday night.

St. Michael at Clinton

Like any first year program, St. Michael is showing the growing pains associated with it. Scoring points is a concern after scoring just 8 points in their first two games. St. Michael visits Clinton in a conference game as they look to earn their first ever win. St, Michael will score more points but not enough of them to win as the Clinton Cardinals will walk away with a home win.

Summit Christian Academy at Lafayette County

Summit Christian has lost two close games to start the season off under a new head coach. One was a low scoring affair, and last week they lost 46-41 on the road. SCA will again score some points on the road but they won't have enough of them to win at Lafayette County who averages 41 points a game.

Baker at Grand View (HAAC Game of the week)

A great match-up for a TV audience who will tune in to see the #2 and #9 ranked teams in the nation. Baker Wildcats, ranked #2 in the NAIA and picked to win the Conference this year, have a tough test on the road. Baker may get a lesson or two while playing in Iowa on Saturday, but they will return home with a satisfying win.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Llywelyn's Pub located at 301 SE Douglas St. in Downtown Lee's Summit.







