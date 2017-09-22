Fred's Football Forecast: September 22, 2017 September 22, 2017

Fred Liggett FredL@lstribune.net

Lee's Summit North at Lee's Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

A match-up guaranteed to get people around town talking about it. Both teams come in off of wins over Kansas teams last week. LS North is vastly improved this year and showed that by pushing LS West on the road a couple of weeks ago. LS North's speed will make the difference in the outcome in this latest edition to a wonderful rivalry.

Lee's Summit West at Park Hill

A great game set to be played here between two teams that will see post-season success later this season. Park Hill has already beaten Lee's Summit and LS North and now goes for the trifecta. LS West will put up the best fight of the 3, but will fall short on the road in this, a Park Hill Trojans win.

St. Michael at Sedalia Smith-Cotton

St. Michael came close, very close, to getting win #1 last week against Northeast. This week they travel to visit Sedalia, a team coming in off of a shutout win and holding a 5-0 record. St. Michael won’t be as close this week as they drop another one.

East at Summit Christian Academy (Llywelyn’s Pub Pick of the Week)

The East Bears have been shutout 3 times already this season, so to no one's surprise, the SCA Eagles are hungry and looking to secure a home win this week. Coach Berck and his team will accomplish this goal as SCA gets victory #2 on the season.

Blue Springs South at Ray Pec (Wild Card Game)

Blue Springs South is far better than their 1-4 mark, so far this year. The Jaguars just ran over Olathe North last week and now that the good times are here, the Jags will continue their winning ways against Ray Pec.

Baker at Benedictine (HAAC TV Game of the Week)

A doozy of a match up, and one that TV audiences will be happy to see. Baker is again on the road in a TV game, but that won't matter as they take on yet another ranked team. This time it's the Ravens. Baker's electric offense will prove to be the difference seen by viewers in High Definition.

Lindenwood at Pitt State (MIAA Game of the Week)

Pitt State has been putting up big offensive numbers in their last two wins. This game, set to be played under the Bright lights at 7:00 p.m., will test Lindenwood's defense. In the end it's the home crowd going home happy after a Gorilla victory.

KC Chiefs at LA Chargers (Celebrity Forecaster, X-Factor)

The Chiefs currently have a 6 game winning streak against the Chargers, no matter what city they call home. With an improved pass rush & LB Justin Houston at 100%, the streak should extend to 7. Chiefs will cruise 35-13 and go to 3-0.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Llywelyn's Pub located at 301 SE Douglas in Downtown Lee's Summit. (816) 272-5083







