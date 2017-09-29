Fred's Football Forecast: September 29, 2017 September 29, 2017

By Fred Liggett FredL@lstribune.net

*** Update*** Due to the incident at LSN this morning, this game will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Blue Springs at LS North (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

Both teams enter this game at 4-2, something many would not have predicted at the start of the season. The Wildcats have beaten both Lee's Summit and LS West and now come back to town to beat the Broncos. Coming in off from a win at Rockhurst shows that Blue Springs have righted their ship and will win this one.

Lee's Summit at Blue Springs South

Both teams enter this at 2-4, and that's a surprise for BS South Jaguars fans. The Jags have shown improvement since a 0-3 start. The Tigers have also shown progress on the field since week 1. The Tigers are coming in off of a disappointing home loss to LS North. The Tigers will have that feeling again after this road loss.

Lee's Summit West at Fort Osage (Llywelyn’s Pub Pick of the Week)

The LS West Titans scored an impressive road win last week in beating Park Hill. The top 5 ranked Titans have shown they know how to win on the road in a big game atmosphere and they will win on this road trip too.

Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn (Saturday)

This game is set for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Saturday. These two teams meet in a crossroads conference contest that should be a good one. The Eagles are 2-4, and the Falcons are 3-3. Van Horn has lost 2 games this year by a single point, and playing on their home field. The Falcons will outlast the Eagles on this afternoon.

St. Michael at St. Pius X

Both teams are struggling heading into this match up. St. Pius X is just 2-4, while St. Michael is 0-6 in their 1st year playing football. St. Pius X has a veteran coach, and a veteran QB, so the Warriors will take the victory here.

Grand View at Mid-America Nazarene (HAAC TV Game of the Week)

Grand View has played on TV already this season and sits at #7 in the NAIA poll. Mid-America just fell out of the Top 25 after being upset at Peru State last week. The Pioneers want to get back there, but will have to wait another week as Grand View wins on the road on Saturday.

Northwest Mo. State at Central Missouri (MIAA Game of the Week)

Expect some high-flying action in this game being played at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the KC Chiefs. Last year, both teams met in the same venue and the Bearcats used a big second half to win. Northwest is ranked #1 in the NCAA D-II poll while Central is receiving votes. After an entertaining four quarters of football, the Bearcats will have scored another MIAA conference win.

Washington Redskins at KC Chiefs (Monday Night Football)

The bright lights of national television will show this one where both teams stand, after impressive wins a week ago. The Redskins took down the Chiefs AFC West rival Oakland, while the Chiefs beat the LA Chargers. Expect some big plays in this one thanks to each team having some serious speed. Thanks to a home field advantage and a big fourth quarter, the Chiefs will claim victory on this night.

