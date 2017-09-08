Fred's Football Forecast: September 8, 2017 September 8, 2017

By Fred Liggett FredL@lstribune.net

Blue Springs at Park Hill (Wild Card Game of the Week)

Just a crazy good match-up here between the #1 team in the state against a powerful record setting offense playing on their home field. The Wildcats came up short a week ago to a team from Arkansas but will find their way back to the victory column this week as they return to playing a Missouri team.

Columbia Rock Bridge at Lee's Summit (Llywelyn’s Pub Pick of the Week)

The Tigers have been playing better, despite the outcomes of their games. Coming back home will help the Tigers, but not enough as the Rock Bridge Bruins visit Lee's Summit with a 3-0 mark. One of their wins was an upset at home against KC area power Rockhurst in week one. Expect a tough one here, but in the end a Bruins win.

Lee's Summit North at Lee's Summit West (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

A game worthy of loads of attention. Both teams enter the game at 2-1. For the Titans 2-1 is what was expected from them. The Broncos are a surprising 2-1 after a pair of home wins. Now the Broncos strike out on the road and will try to capitalize on their team speed to get another surprising victory. The Titans have plenty of speed as well and will use their home field advantage to score a win on this night.

Nevada at St. Michael

St. Michael is finding out having a new varsity football program can be tough. Now 0-3, they return to LS North Fields to host Nevada. Nevada is not having a good year themselves, but did manage a home upset over KC Center in week one. I think Nevada will enjoy their trip to Lee's Summit this week by getting another W.

Sherwood at Summit Christian Academy

Two 0-3 teams meet up in this one, played at SCA. The Eagles may have lost all their games this season but they have kept them close, something the Sherwood Marksman can't say. The Eagles come home on this Friday and get well by earning their first win in 2017.

Baker at Culver-Stockton (HAAC Game of the Week)

As last week's TV game showed, the teams in the HAAC are scary good. Baker, at #2 in the country, survived last week's visit to Grand View (Iowa). This week, the Wildcats will look even more impressive on TV, thanks to overwhelming a struggling program at home that defines Culver-Stockton this season

Central Oklahoma at Pitt State (MIAA Game of the Week)

The MIAA conference race heats up with this Saturday night encounter between the Bronchos and Gorillas. UCO has improved thanks to a new coach and new players, but not enough to take down the Gorillas on their home field in the conference game of the week.

