Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds
Lee's Summit Catering
Lee's Summit Computer Repair
Lee's Summit Web Design
Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home
»
Sports
»
Kansas City Chiefs Watch Party At Westside Grill
Kansas City Chiefs Watch Party At Westside Grill
September 23, 2017
Kansas City Chiefs fans come out to the
Westside Grill & Bar, 221 Mo-291,
Lees Summit, Missouri, MO 64063,
this Sunday for a Chiefs game watch party.
Catch the Chiefs/Chargers game with
Lee's Summit Tribune
Sports writer Fred Liggett for giveaways and win prizes.
The fun begins at 3:00 p.m., game kickoff follows at 3:25 p.m. See you there and "Let's GO Chiefs".
Leave a reply
*
Your name:
*
Your email:
(email won't be published)
Your website:
(optional)
*
Comment:
*
CAPTCHA:
Other Recent Articles from the
Sports
Category:
What I REID Into It: September 23, 2017
Fred's Football Forecast: September 22, 2017
What I REID Into It: September 16, 2017
Fred's Football Forecast: September 15, 2017
Fred's Football Forecast: September 8, 2017
What I REID Into It: September 7, 2017
What I REID Into It: September 2, 2017
Fred's Football Forecast September 1, 2017
Royals Rally Against the Top Teams in Major League Baseball
Fred's Football Forecast August 25, 2017
SEARCH
PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,692
Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley
Page Views: 2,031
KC man, 22, charged in Aug. 20 fatal shooting of off-duty Lee's Summit Police Officer Thomas Orr, in Westport
Page Views: 1,264
Jacob Turk Causes Brew-ha-ha Over Will Kraus's Vacated Senatorial Seat
Page Views: 1,174
Randal Branden Simmons
Page Views: 952
Lee’s Summit Man Pleads Guilty To Producing Thousands Of Fake Driver’s Licenses
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec
SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
State Champs From Lee’s Summit
Home
|
Copyright ©
2009
Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by
Gaxio