Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Sports » Kansas City Chiefs Watch Party At Westside Grill

Kansas City Chiefs Watch Party At Westside Grill

Kansas City Chiefs Watch Party At Westside Grill

September 23, 2017

Kansas City Chiefs fans come out to the 
Westside Grill & Bar, 221 Mo-291, 
Lees Summit, Missouri, MO 64063, 
this Sunday for a Chiefs game watch party. 

Catch the Chiefs/Chargers game with Lee's Summit Tribune Sports writer Fred Liggett for giveaways and win prizes. 

The fun begins at 3:00 p.m., game kickoff follows at 3:25 p.m. See you there and "Let's GO Chiefs". 




State Champs From Lee’s Summit
State Champs From Lee’s Summit
