Kansas City Chiefs Watch Party At Westside Grill September 23, 2017

Kansas City Chiefs fans come out to the Westside Grill & Bar, 221 Mo-291, Lees Summit, Missouri, MO 64063, this Sunday for a Chiefs game watch party.

Catch the Chiefs/Chargers game with Lee's Summit Tribune Sports writer Fred Liggett for giveaways and win prizes.

The fun begins at 3:00 p.m., game kickoff follows at 3:25 p.m. See you there and "Let's GO Chiefs".









