Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds
Lee's Summit Catering
Lee's Summit Computer Repair
Lee's Summit Web Design
Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home
»
Sports
»
LSHS's Breanna May Letter of Intent
LSHS's Breanna May Letter of Intent
April 22, 2017
Breanna May signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Robert Morris University.
Seated in photo from left to right: Linda May- mother, Breanna May, Lynn May-father.
Leave a reply
*
Your name:
*
Your email:
(email won't be published)
Your website:
(optional)
*
Comment:
*
CAPTCHA:
Other Recent Articles from the
Sports
Category:
LSHS's Randi Johnson Letter of Intent
LSHS's Shelby Irmer Letter of Intent
LSHS's Paige Elston Letter of Intent
LSHS's Cassidy Wright Letter of Intent
LSHS's Austin Hardy Letter of Intent
LSN's Cade Rowlette Letter of Intent
LSN's Parker Moon Letter of Intent
LSN's Johnae’ Hightower Letter of Intent
LSN's Emil Spriggs Letter of Intent
LSN's Hannah Shoop Letter of Intent
SEARCH
PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,344
FORMER J.E. DUNN EMPLOYEE, TWO BUSINESS OWNERS INDICTED FOR $840,400 FRAUD SCHEME
Page Views: 1,748
Kitchen Fire Damages Home In Raintree
Page Views: 1,242
DICK’S Sporting Goods to Host Grand Opening
Page Views: 649
Lee's Summit Structure Fire at 713 SE 11th Street
Page Views: 621
Questions Google Fiber Posed at Council
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec
SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Cabo Teams With Lee's Summit’s Own Jason Day To Take Summer Grilling Season To The Next Level
Home
|
Copyright ©
2009
Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by
Gaxio