Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Sports » LSHS's Claire Burch Letter of Intent

LSHS's Claire Burch Letter of Intent

LSHS's Claire Burch Letter of Intent

May 6, 2017

Claire Burch signed a letter of intent to play basketball and run track for William Jewell on May 1st, 2017.

Seated in the photo from left to right:  Wayne Burch- father, Claire Burch, Sydney Burch-mother

Standing in photo from left to right:  Ian Burch-brother, Chad Jansen- LSHS Assistant Track Coach, Erin Klott- LSHS Assistant TrackCcoach, Kit Anderson- LSHS Assistant Track Coach, Dave McCanless- LSHS Head Track Coach, Jessica Crawford- LSHS Varsity Basketball Coach, Rachel Backes - LSHS Asst. Varsity Basketball Coach



