Claire Burch signed a letter of intent to play basketball and run track for William Jewell on May 1st, 2017.





Seated in the photo from left to right: Wayne Burch- father, Claire Burch, Sydney Burch-mother





Standing in photo from left to right: Ian Burch-brother, Chad Jansen- LSHS Assistant Track Coach, Erin Klott- LSHS Assistant TrackCcoach, Kit Anderson- LSHS Assistant Track Coach, Dave McCanless- LSHS Head Track Coach, Jessica Crawford- LSHS Varsity Basketball Coach, Rachel Backes - LSHS Asst. Varsity Basketball Coach