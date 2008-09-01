Mavericks Sign Aneloski For 2017-18 August 3, 2017



Defenseman Bryce Aneloski is set to begin his second stint in Kansas City after signing with the team on Thursday, announced by Mavericks general manager Brent Thiessen.



“Bryce is a great addition to this year’s team,” said Thiessen. “He was a key contributor on our Brabham Cup-winning team, a defenseman who is capable of a high caliber of play on both ends of the ice. We believe that Bryce can help set the standard for our entire defense corps.”



Aneloski, 27, played for the Mavericks for the entire 2015-16 season and the beginning of 2016-17. In his first season in Kansas City, Aneloski led all Mavericks defensemen with 28 points (8G+20A). Overall, he played in 76 regular season games with Kansas City and claimed 35 points (8G+27A) with a plus-22 rating. Aneloski helped the Mavericks to a Brabham Cup in 2015-16 before going on to post six points (2G+4A) in 10 games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs that season.



“It was a no-brainer rejoin an unbelievable organization that has treated me right from day one,” said Aneloski. “I know I’ll have a chance to do something special with this organization. I have incredible respect for (general manager) Brent (Thiessen) and (head coach) John-Scott (Dickson). This is a great opportunity for me to come back and help the Mavericks become the next Kansas City team to win a championship.”



Kansas City acquired the rights to Aneloski, who received a qualifying offer from the Florida Everblades, via trade on Wednesday. In exchange for the defenseman, the Mavericks sent the rights to Josh Robinson to Florida. Robinson had previously notified Kansas City that he planned on taking a coaching role with the Everblades.



“Bryce is a great addition to our defense corps,” said Mavericks head coach John-Scott Dickson. “He can play in all situations and adds great experience to our group. He’s another high-character man that has a great connection with this community. We couldn’t be happier to have Bryce back with the Mavericks.”



A seventh round draft pick in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators, Aneloski spent the majority of his season last year with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. In 35 games at the AHL level in 2016-17, Aneloski contributed five points (1G+4A) with 16 penalty minutes. He will rejoin the Mavericks after playing three regular season and 12 postseason games for the Everblades.



Since turning pro in 2013-14, Aneloski has played at the AHL level in each season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman has skated for the Toronto Marlies, Iowa Wild, Providence Bruins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Bakersfield Condors in his four full seasons of professional hockey. In 50 games with AHL teams, Aneloski has totaled two goals and six assists.



The Pekin, Illinois, native played his final three seasons of collegiate hockey (2010-11 through 2012-13) at Nebraska-Omaha after taking a two-season break from the NCAA. He spent his freshman campaign at Providence in 2008-09.



Between his two collegiate stints, the right-hand-shooting blueliner played two seasons for the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, posting 66 points (19G+47A) in 98 games with a plus-seven rating.



The Mavericks open their season on the road at Tulsa on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:05 p.m. Kansas City's home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:05 p.m. against Wichita. Season tickets are on sale now.



