By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net





The Kansas City Mavericks put up a "Help Wanted" sign after losing their leading scorer to an injury and another key member of the team to an AHL call up. Answering the call for the Mavs was Corey Durocher a forward who has instantly made an impact with his new club.





Roche as his new teammates call him began his pro career last March with the Brampton Beast. This season Corey has seen action with both Brampton and the Idaho Steelheads who traded him to the Mavericks in mid-February.





Roche's favorite pro sports team is MLB's Toronto Blue Jays. This is due to the Blue Jays being Canada's only MLB team. Corey hails from Ottawa Canada where his parents still root him on from home.





Roche’s (pronounced Ro-Shay) favorite hockey memory so far is scoring his first career goal while with Brampton early this season. The goal was a shorthanded goal furthering his excitement about it. Corey first put on a pair of skates at age 2 or 3. If not in pro hockey today Roche feels he would be a personal trainer or a hockey agent.





Roche enjoys Netflix movies while on the Mavs team bus. Thanks to the current 8-game home stand the team is on, Corey has yet to hit the road with the Mavs. The 25-year-old forward's favorite sports movie is “Miracle.”





Roche admits following his playing days he wishes to be remembered as a consistent player who played well in all three zones. This MLB fan hopes while he plays here in Missouri he is able to catch a KC Royals baseball game.





Catch this new talented forward and the rest of the Mavericks when they host Central Division rival Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday, March 3. The fun begins inside the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena when the puck drops at 7:05 p.m.