One new KC Maverick this season is happier than others to be here playing this season due to his last team ceasing operations. Forward Greg Betzold spent his rookie season last year playing for the Elmira Jackals. The ECHL team folded at the end of the 2016-17 season. Now continuing to play ECHL hockey here in Missouri, the left-hander has earned a starting position recently from the Mavericks.





Betzy, as his new teammates call him, is 22 years old and hails from a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio. Greg grew up in a place called Westchester, Ohio, just 20 miles north of the home of his favorite pro sports team, the Cincinnati Bengals. Betzy has all immediate family members rooting him on from home. Greg's mother is from Alabama so he enjoys having many fans in that state too.





Betzy's favorite hockey memory so far is something that happened while he competed in Juniors. His junior league team faced a 3-0 deficit and they came all the way back to win the series four games to three in the 2014-15 season. Greg first put on a pair of skates at age two thanks to his dad who took Greg to area ponds and rinks near there home.





If not in pro hockey today, Betzy would be on a golf course somewhere. While on the Mavs team bus, Greg likes to sleep or try to sleep. His favorite sports movie is Miracle. Following his playing days, Betzy wishes to be remembered as someone who worked hard and left it on the ice. Greg's favorite spot in the KC metro area is Drumm Farm Golf club where he pursues his hobby of playing golf.





