By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net





In the history of the Kansas City Mavericks hockey franchise, there have been players who have played multiple positions and were able to speak multiple languages, this season they have a player that holds dual citizenship. That player is Forward Justin Breton.





Brets, as his new teammates call him, is in his fourth year playing professional hockey. Justin spent three seasons with the Alaska Aces before spending last season with both the Kalamazoo Wings and the Mavericks. Brets favorite sports team is the NFL's New England Patriots. This is due to him growing up in nearby Fitchburg, MA. Justin's parents are still at home and enjoy watching his games on TV. Brets has two brothers and a sister who also follow his progress from his home area.





The 28-year-old left-hander admits his favorite hockey memory so far was scoring a goal in his first game this year in Tulsa on Oct. 13th. Justin is a Dual Citizen of Canada and the United States, this thanks to his dad who hails from Quebec. In fact, Brets attended prep school in Toronto as a 15-year-old.

If not in pro hockey today, Justin feels he would have a job in finance, he was an economics major in school. While on the Mavs team bus, Brets favorite activity is sleep. Justin feels this way due to the team having many overnight trips this season. Justin's favorite sports movie is the golf-themed "Tin Cup.” Following his playing days, Brets wishes to be remembered as one of the faster guys in the league. Justin's favorite part of the KC Metro area is the Power & Light district.





Follow Justin and the rest of the Mavericks when they host the Tulsa Oilers on New Year's Eve. Fans are welcome to stick around after the game to skate with the team. The fun begins when the puck drops inside the Silverstein Eye Centers arena at 7:05 pm.