Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Sports » Mavericks » Meet A Maverick #42 Justin Breton

Meet A Maverick #42 Justin Breton

Meet A Maverick #42 Justin Breton

December 30, 2017 

By Fred Liggett
FredL@lstribune.net

In the history of the Kansas City Mavericks hockey franchise, there have been players who have played multiple positions and were able to speak multiple languages, this season they have a player that holds dual citizenship. That player is Forward Justin Breton. 

Brets, as his new teammates call him, is in his fourth year playing professional hockey. Justin spent three seasons with the Alaska Aces before spending last season with both the Kalamazoo Wings and the Mavericks. Brets favorite sports team is the NFL's New England Patriots. This is due to him growing up in nearby Fitchburg, MA. Justin's parents are still at home and enjoy watching his games on TV. Brets has two brothers and a sister who also follow his progress from his home area. 

The 28-year-old left-hander admits his favorite hockey memory so far was scoring a goal in his first game this year in Tulsa on Oct. 13th. Justin is a Dual Citizen of Canada and the United States, this thanks to his dad who hails from Quebec. In fact, Brets attended prep school in Toronto as a 15-year-old. 
If not in pro hockey today, Justin feels he would have a job in finance, he was an economics major in school. While on the Mavs team bus, Brets favorite activity is sleep. Justin feels this way due to the team having many overnight trips this season. Justin's favorite sports movie is the golf-themed "Tin Cup.” Following his playing days, Brets wishes to be remembered as one of the faster guys in the league. Justin's favorite part of the KC Metro area is the Power & Light district. 

Follow Justin and the rest of the Mavericks when they host the Tulsa Oilers on New Year's Eve. Fans are welcome to stick around after the game to skate with the team. The fun begins when the puck drops inside the Silverstein Eye Centers arena at 7:05 pm.

Meet a Maverick is brought to you by
John's Barber Shop
"If We Can't Make You Look Good...You're Ugly!"
217 SE Douglas, downtown Lee's Summit
816-524-1711


Bookmark and Share

Other Recent Articles from the Mavericks Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,940
Park University Kansas City Area December 2017 Graduates Announced
Page Views: 1,077
Questions Raised Over Springsted Compensation Study
Page Views: 950
Jackson County Executive responds to Legislature’s veto overrides of three unlawful ordinances
Page Views: 805
Attorney General Hawley Issues Warning for Consumers about “Force-Placed Insurance”
Page Views: 742
Lost Dog Reunited with Family
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Recycling and Waste Collection Services For Lee’s Summit
Recycling and Waste Collection Services For Lee’s Summit
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune