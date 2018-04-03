Lee's Summit Tribune

Meet A Maverick #57 Kayle Doetzel

January 27, 2018

By Fredd Liggett
FredL@lstribune.net

A newcomer to the ECHL and the Kansas City Mavericks this season, Defenseman Kayle Doetzel, has been quick to make his presence known whenever he is on the ice. Doetz as his new teammates call him scored his 1st ECHL goal at Atlanta on Nov. 4th. Kayle was then summoned to the AHL to play for the Stockton Heat. The place was a familiar one for him as Doetz played for the Heat in the 2016-17 season. Upon his return to the ECHL he scored a goal in his first game back on January 12 at Cincinnati. 

Doetzel's favorite pro sports team is the Calgary Flames, this is due to the Flames being the closest NHL team to his hometown in Canada. Now playing in the Flames Farm system has Doetz really looking forward to his future. Doetzel's home town is Rosetown, Saskatchewan. All of his immediate family remain back home and root him on by catching his games via ECHL.tv.
Doetz's favorite hockey memory so far was playing for the Hlinka Memorial Cup in his final year in Juniors in the 2011-12 season.  While on the Mavericks team bus on those long road trips Doetzel enjoys TV and the chance to talk to other guys on the team. Joining many of his teammates Doetz says his favorite sports movie is "Miracle."

Following his playing days Kayle hopes to be remembered as a good teammate and an honest player. Doetzel claims his favorite part of the KC metro area is the Plaza. "A pretty nice area to walk around." For anyone wondering how to properly say his last name it's pronounced Det - Zuhl.  
Now that you know how to say his name correctly check out Doetz when he and the Mavericks entertain the Rapid City Rush on Saturday, Jan. 27th. The fun begins when the puck drops at 7:05 p.m. inside the Silverstein Eye Centers arena.



                                         Meet a Maverick is brought to you by
                                       John's Barber Shop
                                   "If We Can't Make You Look Good...You're Ugly!"
                               217 SE Douglas, downtown Lee's Summit
                           816-524-1711
                       www.johnsbs.com


