By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net





Not many Kansas City Mavericks players have local connections to root them on as they continue their pro hockey career. Defenseman Nate Widman is one who can say that, thanks to having both parents and a sister living in the Kansas City metro area.





Wids , as his new teammates call him, is in his first full year of pro hockey. Last season Widman played just four games for the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. The 24-year-old’s favorite pro sports team is the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA. Wids feels this way because the team is known as winners.





Widman's hometown is Naperville, Illlinois. Most of Widman's family has made their way to the Kansas City area as his parents moved to Parkville, Mo. three years ago. Later his older sister joined them. All three of them attend Mavericks games regularly.





The Lefthander says his favorite hockey memory is winning the NCAA Championship in 2016 while at St. Cloud State. Wids first put on a pair of skates at age seven and is quick to admit he is the first person in his family to play hockey.





Widman has a BS in Finance and is only one class away from completing his MBA. While on the Mavericks team bus, Wids enjoys sleeping or listening to podcasts. Widman's favorite sports movie is Friday Night Lights.





Following his playing days, Wids wishes to be remembered as a "dependable guy.” Widman's favorite part of Kansas City is Lake Quivira, KS where he used to visit his Uncle for many years.





Check out Wids and the rest of the Mavericks when they return home to host the Toledo Walleye the weekend Of Jan. 19-21. Game times at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena is at 7:05 on Friday and Saturday. Sunday's faceoff is at 4:05 p.m.



