Meet A Maverick #5 Troy Donnay

Meet A Maverick #5 Troy Donnay

January 20, 2018

By Fred Liggett
FredL@lstribune.net

Standing out in the game of hockey is easy when you stand 6'7” but Troy Donnay’s talent has allowed him to stand out no matter what league he is competing in. The third year pro spent last season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The defenseman has recently joined the Kansas City Mavericks starting lineup in hopes to help the team earn a playoff berth at the end of the 2017-18 season. 

Don Nay as his new teammates call him hails from Fenton, Michigan where his family roots him on from home by watching Mavs games on ECHL.tv. Troy's favorite pro sports team is the NHL's Detroit Red Wings having watched them while growing up.

Don Nay who is right handed will soon turn 24 years old. Troy's favorite hockey memory so far has been "just being able to come to the rink every day". Donnay says "It's been a pleasure" from playing in the OHL all the way through to now playing in the ECHL. Troy first put on a pair of skates at age 3 or 4 thanks to his older brother. Both of them played in the OHL over in London, England.

If not in pro hockey today Troy would be on a farm. While on the Mavs team bus he plays cards or just reads. Donnay's favorite sports movie is "Miracle." Following his playing days he wishes to be remembered as a guy who went out every night and played with a full heart.

Troy's favorite part of the KC metro area is the Power & Light district. "A cool part of the city," Donnay says.

Catch Troy and his teammates when the Mavericks continue a home stand by hosting the Toledo Walleye on Sunday, Jan. 21. The fun begins when the puck drops inside the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 4:05 p.m.

Meet a Maverick is brought to you by
John's Barber Shop
"If We Can't Make You Look Good...You're Ugly!"
217 SE Douglas, downtown Lee's Summit
816-524-1711



