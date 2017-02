Photo by Amy Chinnery-Valmassei





Cierra McGee signed a letter of intent to play softball for Avila University where he will be studying elementary education.





During high school she was recognized as an MHSFCA All-State Academic, 2016 Awards: All-District – 1st Team – Infield, All-Conference – Honorable Mention, Tied for 5th in Doubles, 9th On-Base %, 5th in Slugging %, 4th in Double Plays and Tied for 1st in Home Runs - 6.