Photo by Amy Chinnery-Valmassei





Gianna Palmentere will be playing soccer at the University of Central Missouri where she will continue here academic career.





His highlights include 2015 – 2nd Team All-Conference, 2nd Team All-Area, 2016 – 2nd Team All-Conference, All-District, 1st Team All-Area. Gianna has earned 3 varsity letters at LSN.