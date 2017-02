Photo by Amy Chinnery-Valmassei





JaiQwan Monroe will be playing football at Butler County Community College, El Dorado, KS where he intends to major in sports medicine.





His highlights include 2017 season stats – 51 solo tackles, 22 assisted. 2 tackles for a loss, Averages 8.1 tackles per game; 8 pass deflections, 1 sack and 3 forced fumbles, 2nd Team All-Conference, 2nd Team All-District, Honorable Mention All-State and Bob Sight Ford Athlete of the Week.