Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Sports » National Letter of Intent Signing Ceremony:...

National Letter of Intent Signing Ceremony: Jordan Jennings

National Letter of Intent Signing Ceremony: Jordan Jennings

February 4, 2017

February 4, 2017

Photo by Amy Chinnery-Valmassei 

Jordan Jennings will be playing soccer at Missouri Western State University where she intends to major in psycology.

Jordan is ranked 35 out of 468 students in her class.  She’s involved in Bronco Smart, Youth Advisory Council, Symphony Orchestra, NHS, Spanish National Honor Society, Varsity Basketball and Varsity Soccer.  Jordan is a member of the 2014 Girls Basketball State runner-up team & the 2016 Conference Championship Girls Basketball Team.  She is a member of the 2016 Girls Soccer District Championship team.


