Photo by Amy Chinnery-Valmassei





Jordan Jennings will be playing soccer at Missouri Western State University where she intends to major in psycology.





Jordan is ranked 35 out of 468 students in her class. She’s involved in Bronco Smart, Youth Advisory Council, Symphony Orchestra, NHS, Spanish National Honor Society, Varsity Basketball and Varsity Soccer. Jordan is a member of the 2014 Girls Basketball State runner-up team & the 2016 Conference Championship Girls Basketball Team. She is a member of the 2016 Girls Soccer District Championship team.