Photo by Amy Chinnery-Valmassei





Keelie Fothergill signed a letter of intent to play soccer for Creighton University where he will be studying political science with a legal studies track, and hopes to go to law school.





Her highlights include 2014 – 1st team All-Conference, All-District and All-Area; 2015 – 1st team All-State, All-Conference, All-District, All-Area, All-Region and MOKAN area top tournament player; and 2016 – 1st team – All-Conference, All-District, All-Area, All-Region and MOKAN area top tournament player.