Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
National Letter of Intent Signing Ceremony: Lillian Davis
February 4, 2017
Photo by Amy Chinnery-Valmassei
Lillian Davis will be playing soccer at the University of Arkansas where she intends to major in nursing and optometry.
Her highlights include 2nd Team All-Region – 2016, All-District Team – 2016, All-Conference – Honorable Mention – 2016.
Lee’s Summit City Hall Closed Monday, May 27
