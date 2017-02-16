Team Approach Aides LSHS Vaulter in Soaring to New Heights

The 2017 track and field high school season is quickly approaching.





One of the upcoming stars of high school track and field attends Lee's Summit High School. His name is KC Lightfoot. KC currently boasts a pole vault mark of 17'1/4" which he jumped at the University of Missouri on February 5, 2017.





He is currently ranked third in the nation and first in the state of Missouri. KC's vault eclipses former high school national record holder and current Missouri State Meet record holder Chris Nilsen's (formerly of Park Hill High School, currently attending South Dakota State University and the NCAA leader in the pole vault) state meet record by a mere quarter inch. Needless to say, one of KC's goals is to break Chris' state meet record this season.





Why is KC so successful? That's a great question! He has the perfect body type to excel in the sport of pole vaulting. His is tall, lean, fearless, and he has tremendous body awareness. He is also a perfectionist, which can be a double-edged sword. KC can be very critical of himself and demands perfection. His perfectionism has helped him develop pole vault technical abilities typically only seen in world class pole vaulters. Another trait that has allowed KC to develop into a record setting vaulter is his perseverance and competitiveness. He just plain doesn't like to give up or get beaten in competition.





KC's high school pole vault coach, Chris Hankins (LSHS) states that KC's success is the composite of many different elements.





KC's dad was a record setting pole vaulter at Pleasant Hill High School and Central Missouri State University. KC's dad, Anthony, gets the lion's share of the credit of KC's success in Coach Hankins' book.





KC's parents are both hugely supportive and have spent countless hours at track meets and pole vault practices and they have taken KC around the country to compete at some of the very best competitions that our country has to offer, most notably the 2017 Millrose Games.





Todd Cooper (Just Vault) is KC's pole vault coach when KC is not completing in the high school season. Todd's technical expertise has been invaluable in helping KC develop into a national caliber pole vaulter. Doug Lytle (Xtreme Athletics, 1984 Olympic pole vaulter) has even made a contribution to KC's success and is willing to do whatever is necessary to help KC succeed.





The Lee's Summit High School Boy's Head Track and Field Coach, Craig Heeney, has helped KC with competition strategies and sportsmanship. Lee's Summit High School Athletic Director, Chad Hertzog, has contributed to KC's success by attending competitions and ensuring KC has the very best equipment with which to soar to new heights.





Coach Hankins states, "this is what can happen when athletes, parents, coaches and school administrative staff all work in concert towards a common goal. It's not always perfect, but we all want the very best for KC and we as a team have developed a "perfect storm" that is producing record breaking results.