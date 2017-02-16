Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Sports » Ten Athletic Signings at Lee's Summit High...

Ten Athletic Signings at Lee's Summit High School: David Williams

Ten Athletic Signings at Lee's Summit High School: David Williams

February 18, 2017

David Williams
Football-Sterling College
Seated left to right: Mother-Lamora Brown & David Williams


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Sports Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,942
Statement regarding Diodes FabTech Inc.
Page Views: 1,665
Women In Business: Laura Maxwell
Page Views: 1,656
The Lotawana Minute, February 16, 2017
Page Views: 1,287
Gov. Greitens orders flags to half-staff on Wednesday to honor KCFD Battalion Chief
Page Views: 739
Patricia Ann Pickard
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
What I REID Into It: Week 6 Raiders
What I REID Into It: Week 6 Raiders
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio