Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Weekly Radio Show "Chiefs Kingdom" to Pay Lee's Summit a Visit on Monday

October 7, 2017

By Fred Liggett
FredL@lstribune.net

The weekly Kansas City Chiefs radio show, Chiefs Kingdom, will make a stop in Lee's Summit on Monday, Oct. 9.  Each week throughout the season, the traveling radio show, hosted by the voice of the Chiefs’ Mitch Holthus, visits a different Hy-Vee Market Grille location. 

This week the show will broadcast live from the Hy-Vee Market Grille at 301 NE Rice Road. 

The hour-long Chiefs Kingdom radio show airs every Monday night from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sports Radio 810 WHB-AM. Chiefs fans in the Lee's Summit area can join in the fun, watch the show broadcast, enjoy Market Grille specials, and possibly score an autograph from a current Chiefs player. 

This week's Chiefs Kingdom show guest is Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson. Chiefs fans in attendance can also hear a live phone interview between Show Host Mitch Holthus and Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, as they discuss Sunday night's game in Houston. 

Prizes will be awarded throughout the program, so brush up on your Chiefs trivia and enjoy the show during its only stop in Lee's Summit, for the 2017 season.



