By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net





The Kansas City Chiefs are giving their fans quite a gift this holiday season. Not one, but TWO AFC West division showdowns are taking place over the last month of the season. Last week, the Chiefs played and beat division rival Oakland. I called that game B-I-G. Now, the Chiefs will play host to their first ever Saturday night game at Arrowhead Stadium and face division rival Los Angeles Chargers in a game I am calling H-U-G-E.





This huge game was originally expected to be a bump on the road for the Chiefs on the way to another playoff berth. The 2017 season was supposed to see the Raiders rise up and win the AFC West division title, unless the Chiefs would stave off that effort and repeat as Division champions. The Chargers were picked to finish at the bottom of the AFC west but they enter week #15 of the season at 7-6 and tied for first place.





The Chargers have a new head coach but return plenty of familiar faces from 2016. The biggest reason for the Chargers’ lack of success was the team's move from San Diego to Carson, California. The Chargers went from playing in a NFL-sized Stadium to a soccer-specific stadium where longtime fans had NO intention of visiting. The thought was the Chargers would be forgotten, and that the team would play like it each week. A 0-4 start justified that popular thought. Since then, the Chargers led by QB Philip Rivers has charged forward to win 7 out of their next 9 games to draw even with the Chiefs.





The Chiefs returned home a week ago, a .500 team searching for positives. They found plenty to like in a 26-15 win over Oakland, where each phase of the game saw an excellent performance. Rookie RB Kareem Hunt went over 1,000 rushing yards, and this week WR Tyreek Hill could go over 1,000 yards receiving with just 14 yards. Last time these two teams met, the Chiefs won 24-10. The last time the Chiefs lost to the Chargers was on Dec. 29, 2013. The Chiefs have owned this series since Coach Reid's arrival. All Pro CB Marcus Peters returns to the lineup after a weeklong suspension.





Any NFL fan will find plenty to like in this prime time match-up between two division rivals with identical records. In fact, it's interesting that the Chargers play in a stadium called the StubHub Center, because it will almost take a ticket bought on StubHub to attend this AFC West Show down. No matter where Chiefs fans get their game tickets, they will be pretty happy after another home win on a national stage by the Kansas City Chiefs.





That's What I REID Into It for this week.