It's been an award-winning week for the AFC West Division-leading Kansas City Chiefs. After a pair of wins over division rivals that saw the Chiefs outscore Oakland and Los Angeles by a combined 56-28, the honors began to pour in. The Chiefs, now 8-6, learned on Tuesday that three players were named to this year's Pro Bowl. WR Tyreek Hill, RB Kareem Hunt, and TE Travis Kelce are all headed to Orlando to play in this year's event. Four more Chiefs were named Pro Bowl alternates. Then on Wednesday, CB Marcus Peters was named the AFC Defensive Player of the week for his efforts in the Chiefs win over the Chargers.





While all of these honors are great, the Chiefs still have a lot of work to do to reach the team goals for this season. Coach Andy Reid reminded the team of that when they returned to work on Wednesday they need to prepare for the game against Miami. The Chiefs have yet to win the AFC West division Title nor make the playoffs. Both of those goals could be reached with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday.





The Miami Dolphins are swimming their way to Kansas City with a 6-8 mark. Their record indicates the up and down season they have been having in 2017. Last week the team was eliminated from the playoffs and now look to put a damper on another team's playoff prospects. Now that he has cleared concussion protocol, veteran QB Jay Cutler is expected to start on Sunday. One of the up moments for the team this season has been the play of RB Kenyan Drake, a player the Chiefs defense will have to slow down this week. WR Jarvis Landry has also been a nice surprise this year and provides Cutler with a deep field threat.





This week, the Chiefs have spent some time responding to questions about their pro bowl members and other NFL league-wide recognition. While this is always nice let's hope the Chiefs have also been spending adequate time with the game plan vs Miami. The veteran players on the Chiefs team like QB Alex Smith know what they have done in taking sole possession of first place in the AFC West is nice but there is more to do.





The past couple of weeks has shown what the Chiefs are capable of doing especially at home. Sunday's game is the home regular-season finale and falls on Christmas Eve. When the game is done the Chiefs will have scored another win and given their fans a Division championship to celebrate this holiday season. That's What I REID Into It for this week.





