In the world of Television, especially during the holiday season viewers are subject to reruns. One thing sports provides these viewers is a chance to watch something new and with an unknown result. Kansas City Chiefs fans this Sunday will be given a rerun that they hope to enjoy seeing once again.





The reason for this rerun is the Chiefs find themselves in the same position this Sunday as they were back on December 29, 2013. On this particular day, the Chiefs already knew how their season would end so Coach Andy Reid rested 20 of his 22 normal starters. The Chiefs played at an AFC West foe that afternoon as they took the field with many back ups. The opponent that day was the San Diego Chargers. The Chargers faced the Chiefs back up QB that day a guy named Chase Daniel. Daniel impressively led the the chiefs with over 200 yards passing in a 27-24 overtime loss. The Chiefs also got strong performances from players such as RB Knile Davis.





When the Chiefs returned to practice on Wednesday this week, Coach Reid announced that he would go with the team's back up QB in Pat Mahomes. Unknown as of press time exactly how many other back ups will be taking the field on Sunday at another AFC West rival this time it's the Denver Broncos. Chiefs fans have been clamoring to see the team's first round draft choice in 2017. Now they will get their wish as he see's his first action of the season.





While it's unknown just how many Chiefs players will play on Sunday, the same holds true for the home team. The Denver Broncos announced midweek that they are going with 2016 Top draft pick QB Paxton Lynch. This will be Lynch's first action against the Chiefs. Another lineup change for Denver is DE Shane Ray a Kansas City native and Mizzou alum who has been placed on Injured reserve ending his season. TV viewers of this AFC West match up will have to keep a team roster handy as the game wears on.





The Chiefs/Chargers game back in late December 2013 had a playoff implication riding on the outcome. The Chargers needed a win that day to move on to post season play. With the Denver Broncos out of it thanks to a 8 game losing streak earlier in the season and the Chiefs having clinched the #4 seed in the AFC playoffs expect this game to take on a pre-season feel. Based on what happened in San Diego in 2013 I sense the Chiefs back ups will have another great day playing on the road. The Chiefs will return home with the team's 10th win on the season.





That's What I REID Into It for this week.





