A fifth straight winning season, a second straight AFC West Division Championship and a fourth NFL playoff appearance since 2013 were all positives from the 2017 edition of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the team and its fan base are either sad or just plain mad at how the season ended again with a playoff loss at home. A tough 22-21 loss to Tennessee last week ended the season for the Chiefs and left them with a 10-7 mark to look back on.





Some more impressive numbers from the season paint a picture of just how well things went for the team over the 17 week NFL Season that saw the Chiefs play in a franchise record six prime time games. The NFL's leading rusher was rookie Kareem Hunt who finished with over 1,300 yards. QB Alex Smith was steady with only five interceptions while passing for over 4,000 yards. WR Tyreek Hill in his first year as a starting receiver went over 1,000 receiving yards. Pro bowl TE Travis Kelce also went over 1,000 receiving yards.





Superlatives from the NFL came in regularly for Chiefs rookie place-kicker Harrison Butker who enjoyed a record breaking season and didn't even start till week four against Washington on Monday Night Football.





Negatives for the 2017 KC Chiefs were injuries to Pro Bowl CB Eric Berry who nearly missed the entire season. LB Dee Ford missed half of it due to injury and the team's secondary needed late season help from veteran Darelle Revis. A hot start and a hot finish surrounded the team's mid season losing streak that saw the team lose to all three New York based teams.





Looking ahead to what will be a busy off season for the franchise. Thirteen-year veteran Punter Dustin Colquitt may not return if the team feels he takes up too much salary cap space. The offensive line was solid most of the season and having a healthy anchor in Center Mitch Morse would help next season.





The defensive line needs extra push up front, a veteran like Allen Bailey or Chris Jones to step up. If not seek some help in free agency. Then at Linebacker set to say goodbye to Derrick Johnson and Tamba Hali. Hali has played 12 seasons, Derrick Johnson has played 13 and both may not be invited back in 2018. Look for the return of Dee Ford hopefully to his old level, Chiefs may extend his rookie contract. The Chiefs can still count on Justin Houston. Newcomer Reggie Ragland came in to KC and learned from Derrick Johnson so look for him to be a solid contributor at some point next season.





Secondary? Will be interesting if the Chiefs say goodbye to Marcus Peters or continue to put up with his antics. Others like Terrance Mitchell, Steven Nelson and even veteran Darrell Revis can they be counted on? Chiefs May seek help in the draft or free agency.





2018 presents the difficulty of a 1st place schedule and the chance to face a $10 million dollar a year coach not once but twice in Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden. I look forward to not as many prime time appearances but more wins and definitely one or more in the post season. That's What I REID Into It for this off-season.