By Fred Ligget

FredL@lstribune.net

The time for the NFL's "Second season" has arrived and this year the Kansas City Chiefs are again one of 12 teams playing in the playoffs. The Chiefs have made the post-season four out of the five seasons Head Coach Andy Reid has been in charge of the team. This season, the Chiefs open play at home in the AFC Wild Card round against the Tennessee Titans.





The Chiefs are entering the post-season on a four-game winning streak. The Chiefs have caught fire the last month of the season to finish 10-6 and with it an AFC West Division Championship. The Titans lost three out of their last four games but the one win was a 15-10 victory over AFC South Division Champions Jacksonville last Sunday which earned the Titans a playoff berth.





These two teams are not common opponents as they have only met twice in their 58 year franchise history. The Chiefs were known as the Dallas Texans in 1962 when they beat Houston for the AFL championship. Then in 1994 the KC Chiefs beat the Oilers in a AFC playoff game. The Chiefs will look to keep that playoff perfect by beating the Titans who finished 9-7 on the year and 2nd in the AFC South division.





The Titans feature a stout defense who finished with 43 sacks on the year. While the team may not have well-known defensive stars, over on the offensive side they have quite a few. QB Marcus Mariota has been a model franchise QB since coming into the league though 2017 was his worst statistically. Titans feature RB DeMarco Murray but due to injury recently the team has been relying on RB Derrick Henry who now leads the team in rushing. Mariota's top target is TE and UCM grad Delanie Walker.





Last week, the Chiefs rested a number of starters which should benefit the veterans as they take the field this week. QB Alex Smith, NFL's leading rusher Kareem Hunt, WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce are healthy and ready to go to work on Saturday. Should the game become a nail-biter, the Chiefs have record breaking rookie kicker Harrison Butker up against Ex Chief Ryan Succop now in his fifth year as a Titans Kicker.





The Chiefs/Titans match up is #4 against a #5 seed which indicates a close game. While that may turn out to be true, the Chiefs feature a high powered offensive attack and they enjoy playing at Arrowhead. The Titans do not play well from behind. Expect the Chiefs to get the Jump on the visitors Saturday and give their fans a home playoff victory, the franchise first since January 1994. That's What I REID Into It for this week.





