On Christmas Day, many kids will get presents that involve bouncing, such as a new football or a basketball. On Christmas night, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will try to "bounce back" from a loss the week before. The Chiefs at 10-4 are coming into the Sunday night prime time match up off from a 19-17 home loss to Tennessee.





The defending Super Bowl Champion Broncos at 8-6 are coming to Kansas City off from a 16-3 setback to New England. Both teams are still battling for an AFC playoff spot entering Week 16 of the season. With a win, the Chiefs are in. With a win, the Broncos stay in the playoff hunt.





Back on a Sunday night in November, the 27th to be exact, the Chiefs won a spirited AFC West division showdown in Denver 30-27. The winning margin was due to an overtime field goal by Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos. The game-winning kick was dubbed a "doink" as the ball hit the left upright before falling through for the three-point winning margin. The Broncos defense will do their best to ensure that this divisional rematch will not include a “doink” or a dink. The Chiefs offense has been struggling as of late so a field goal or two would be no surprise for many watching NBC's Sunday night broadcast. While the visiting Broncos defense has been excelling, their offense has struggled mightily. The best they could do in last week's big AFC game against New England was just a field goal.





These two teams know each other well and share similar season-to-date traits. The Chiefs had players expressing frustration about the team's offensive play calling after last week's setback at home. The Broncos had defensive players shout down a pair of offensive players in a team meeting after last Sunday's loss. Another similarity will be another classic AFC West division contest for the entire country to see much like what was seen on November 27. In a defensive battle that will see a play or two determine the winner, another similarity will be the result: a close Kansas City Chiefs win.





On this Christmas night 2016, the Chiefs will give their fans a present, an AFC playoff berth.