Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Help Wanted
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Sports » What I REID Into It: Kansas City Hosts Denver

What I REID Into It: Kansas City Hosts Denver

What I REID Into It: Kansas City Hosts Denver


December 24, 2016

By Fred Liggett
FredL@lstribune.net

On Christmas Day, many kids will get presents that involve bouncing, such as a new football or a basketball. On Christmas night, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will try to "bounce back" from a loss the week before. The Chiefs at 10-4 are coming into the Sunday night prime time match up off from a 19-17 home loss to Tennessee. 

The defending Super Bowl Champion Broncos at 8-6 are coming to Kansas City off from a 16-3 setback to New England. Both teams are still battling for an AFC playoff spot entering Week 16 of the season. With a win, the Chiefs are in. With a win, the Broncos stay in the playoff hunt. 

Back on a Sunday night in November, the 27th to be exact, the Chiefs won a spirited AFC West division showdown in Denver 30-27. The winning margin was due to an overtime field goal by Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos. The game-winning kick was dubbed a "doink" as the ball hit the left upright before falling through for the three-point winning margin. The Broncos defense will do their best to ensure that this divisional rematch will not include a “doink” or a dink. The Chiefs offense has been struggling as of late so a field goal or two would be no surprise for many watching NBC's Sunday night broadcast. While the visiting Broncos defense has been excelling, their offense has struggled mightily. The best they could do in last week's big AFC game against New England was just a field goal. 

These two teams know each other well and share similar season-to-date traits. The Chiefs had players expressing frustration about the team's offensive play calling after last week's setback at home. The Broncos had defensive players shout down a pair of offensive players in a team meeting after last Sunday's loss. Another similarity will be another classic AFC West division contest for the entire country to see much like what was seen on November 27. In a defensive battle that will see a play or two determine the winner, another similarity will be the result: a close Kansas City Chiefs win. 

On this Christmas night 2016, the Chiefs will give their fans a present, an AFC playoff berth. 

That's What I REID Into It for this week.
Sponsored by:
Main Slice Pies & Pints
235 SE Main St, Downtown Lees Summit
(816) 600-5184
Mon - Thurs. 11am to 10pm
Fri. & Sat. 11am to 12am
Sun 11am to 10pm


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Sports Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,766
Lee's Summit City Council Opens Investigation Into Illegal Business Deals and Staff Issues
Page Views: 938
City Votes To Remove Authority From City Manager To Direct Investigation
Page Views: 831
Council Member Diane Forte Moves To Stop Motions During Council Roundtable
Page Views: 636
City’s Crews Treating Streets and Preparing for Snow Today, Saturday, Dec. 17
Page Views: 611
Teen charged in Burlington Coat Factory carjacking and shooting in Independence
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee’s Summit Police Investigating Armed Carjacking at Local Gas Station
Lee’s Summit Police Investigating Armed Carjacking at Local Gas Station
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio