What I REID Into It: October 14, 2017

By Fred Liggett FredL@lstribune.net

Isn't anyone happy these days? Both teams enter this Sunday's game a bit upset. The undefeated KC Chiefs are looking at film this week of a Sunday night loss to Pittsburgh from last year. Chiefs fans will recall a game that got out of hand in the 1st quarter en route to a 43-14 embarrassing loss.

The Chiefs then played host to the Steelers in a AFC Division round playoff game, a prime opportunity to exact some revenge. The ending was familiar for the Chiefs as they saw their season end in an 18-16 frustrating loss to the Steelers. In fact, Pittsburgh seems to have the Chiefs number, beating them 5 out of their last 6 meetings.

Pittsburgh is upset, due to laying an egg in last week's embarrassing loss to Jacksonville 30-9. The Steelers have a winning record of 3-2 as they head to KC. They also enjoy a healthy team with three Big B's all ready for action. The B's are QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB LeVeon Bell and WR Antonio Brown. Despite all of this, the team was embarrassed at home by Jacksonville last week. Roethlisberger threw 5 interceptions to go along with not a single touchdown pass. The week before, TV cameras showed Brown and Roethlisberger getting into a shouting match on the team's sideline. Clearly there are some unhappy people coming to Kansas City this week.

While the Chiefs may not like reviewing a stinging playoff loss and a disappointing regular season loss, the team does enjoy a 5-0 start to the season and playing well in all phases of the game. The Chiefs have won in a number of ways to remain undefeated. The ability to do this will have to continue for another week, due to a number of injuries to key players. Coach Andy Reid has preached "next man up" when a player goes down. The team has shown the ability to do this while playing without 3 offensive line starters, an all-pro cornerback and a linebacker. This week the team will definitely be without WR Chris Conley and possibly TE Travis Kelce.

The reason the game is being televised as the CBS featured game at 3:25 p.m. is the fact it’s expected to be an entertaining game. In the end someone will be happy, and that group is called fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will use their depth and win the fourth quarter of the game to claim a 6th straight victory to open the season.

