What I REID Into It: October 7, 2017 October 7, 2017

Fred Liggett FredL@lstribune.net





“May I have your attention please?” It's a saying a lot of us have heard many times. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans have no problems getting attention this year.

The Chiefs got attention before the season, due to a franchise record of 6 prime time games dotting their 2017 schedule. The Chiefs have everyone's attention in the NFL now due to their 4-0 record and being the only undefeated team in the league.

The Texans received plenty of attention before the season due to the team's reaction to hurricane damage in the city. They now have attention after scoring 57 points a week ago in a win over Tennessee. QB Deshaun Watson, the team’s #1 draft pick, led the unheard of offensive explosion.

The Chiefs at Texans game will be played out under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. The TV audience will expect a good game, and I have a feeling they will get it. The Chiefs offense has been on a roll so far this season, thanks to QB Alex Smith. Chiefs rookie RB Kareem Hunt is on fire with over 500 yards in his first 4 games of the season. In fact, Hunt's historic start to his rookie year has resulted in one of his jersey's landing in the NFL Hall of Fame. The Texans will counter with their well-known stout defense led by DL JJ Watt.

The Texans offense has been piling up the yards since rookie QB DeShaun Watson took over as starting QB. Watson has already compiled 960 yards of total offense in his 3 games played. With Watson at the controls, the Texans suddenly look like a college team performing well thanks to using a spread offense. This may not be the best time to play the Texans but the Chiefs defense—especially their secondary—has passed each of their tests so far in 2017.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents 54-10 in the 4th quarter so far this season. Expect more of the same on this Sunday night in Texas. The well-coached Chiefs and a host of veteran players will take advantage of the inexperience of Texans QB Watson to claim a 5th straight victory to start the 2017 season.

That's What I REID Into It for this week.

